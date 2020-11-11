VCU basketball notes: Rams complete 2021 recruiting class, announce attendance allowance at Siegel Center

On the first day of the early signing period Wednesday, VCU completed its 2021 recruiting class in one fell swoop.
The Rams had two spots for the class and Nick Kern, a 6-6 wing out of Vashon High School in St. Louis, took the second Wednesday. Kern announced his commitment to VCU in a video posted to his Instagram page.
Not long after, VCU officially announced that both Kern and Jalen DeLoach, a 6-9 forward from Savannah, Ga., have signed their National Letters of Intent. DeLoach was the first member of the 2021 class, committing on Nov. 1.
“We are fired up to have Nick Kern and his family as a part of our program," coach Mike Rhoades said in a VCU release. "His commitment gives us a versatile and aggressive guard that we all like around here. Nick fits our style tremendously with his skill, length and aggressive approach.”
Vashon is the alma mater of current VCU senior Levi Stockard III. Stockard transferred to VCU from Kansas State in May.
Kern was a Class 4 all-state pick for Vashon this past season. He averaged 12.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and one block. The season was cut short, but Vashon finished 24-5 and was the top small school in STLhighschoolsports.com’s final Class 4 rankings.
He carries a three-star composite ranking from 247Sports, and based on the site’s composite tally, is the No. 7 player in Missouri in the Class of 2021.
DeLoach, after picking VCU at the beginning of the month, signed his NLI Wednesday morning. DeLoach, after playing his senior season at Berkmar High School in Lilburn, Ga., is currently doing a postgraduate year at The Skill Factory in Atlanta.
"We are excited to have Jalen and his family join our program," Rhoades said. "He is exactly what we want in a player for our style of play. Jalen is super versatile with great length, mobility and instincts. He has a great feel with lots of potential.”
VCU sets fan attendance limit at Siegel Center
VCU announced Wednesday morning that it will set a spectator limit of 1,000 for men’s and women’s basketball games inside the 7,637-seat Siegel Center to start the season.
That matches the guidance given under Virginia’s Phase Three COVID-19 guidelines.
Seating in the arena bowl will be limited, and socially distanced. There will be no courtside seating and a buffer zone in the arena bowl seats around the court to prevent contact between teams and fans. The Tommy J. West Club will also be closed.
After accounting for student tickets and player/coach guest tickets, there will be 650 tickets left for season ticket holders. According to The Commonwealth Times, the student ticket allotment will be 150.
According to VCU, capacity will be adjusted if state guidance changes during the course of the season.
VCU has sold out 152 straight games at the Siegel Center, dating back to January 2011. According to a VCU spokesperson in October, the streak will continue to be recognized if the reduced capacity is met.
Atlantic 10 scheduled unveiled
The Atlantic 10 pulled the curtain on its 2020-21 league schedule Wednesday.
The schedule pairings were announced in July, but now all but one of the dates are out. Teams are again playing 18-game slates.
VCU is set to both host and travel to Richmond, Davidson, Dayton, George Mason and Rhode Island, like last season. The Rams will host Fordham, La Salle, Massachusetts and Saint Louis. They’ll travel to Duquesne, George Washington, St. Bonaventure and Saint Joseph’s.
The only date that’s still to be announced is the league opener, which will be at home against Fordham. VCU’s second league contest will be on Dec. 30 at Saint Joseph’s.
The schedule is set to conclude March 3 at Dayton.
Twelve of the 18 games will be nationally televised, on either NBC Sports Network, CBS Sports Network or ESPN.
