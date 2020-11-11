VCU basketball notes: Rams complete 2021 recruiting class, announce attendance allowance at Siegel Center

He carries a three-star composite ranking from 247Sports, and based on the site’s composite tally, is the No. 7 player in Missouri in the Class of 2021.

DeLoach, after picking VCU at the beginning of the month, signed his NLI Wednesday morning. DeLoach, after playing his senior season at Berkmar High School in Lilburn, Ga., is currently doing a postgraduate year at The Skill Factory in Atlanta.

"We are excited to have Jalen and his family join our program," Rhoades said. "He is exactly what we want in a player for our style of play. Jalen is super versatile with great length, mobility and instincts. He has a great feel with lots of potential.”

VCU sets fan attendance limit at Siegel Center

VCU announced Wednesday morning that it will set a spectator limit of 1,000 for men’s and women’s basketball games inside the 7,637-seat Siegel Center to start the season.

That matches the guidance given under Virginia’s Phase Three COVID-19 guidelines.