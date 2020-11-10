VCU basketball notes: Rams react to preseason Atlantic 10 ranking

Value of camaraderie?

A common sentiment from members of the team this offseason has been how well the group gets along. It’s something that was reiterated Tuesday.

“I feel like we've meshed and gotten together really quick,” Douglas said. “Everyone's very close, and I love that about this team. Just everyone's always in the gym, around each other.”

But what could be the tangible value of that during the season? Douglas said it goes a long way. Especially when adversity hits.

“There could be a point in the game where a team goes on a run, I mean, I can look at everyone else on the team and know they got my back, I got their back. Give it our all,” Douglas said.

Hyland spoke of the trust level that can come from the tight bonds. He gave the example of a late-game scenario when someone drives to the basket and there’s a wide-open teammate in the corner who he knows has been practicing.

There’s a trust to defer.