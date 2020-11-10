VCU basketball notes: Rams react to preseason Atlantic 10 ranking

In VCU’s Basketball Development Center on Monday, coach Mike Rhoades put the Rams’ ranking in the Atlantic 10 preseason poll up on a board for his team to see.
VCU, in the poll that was released publicly Tuesday morning, was picked ninth, its lowest mark since joining the A-10 in 2012.
“There were some smirks and there were guys shaking their head and looking around,” Rhoades said in a virtual A-10 media session Tuesday, on the Rams’ reaction to the ranking. “And we can control where we finish, right? We couldn't control where people picked us preseason.”
The ranking comes after a team picked to win the league a year ago, and ranked in The Associated Press preseason Top 25 at No. 25, succumbed to a litany of injuries down the stretch and wound up losing seven of its last eight.
Now gone are five seniors, as well as standout forward Marcus Santos-Silva, who transferred to Texas Tech. Sixty-four percent of last year’s minutes have departed, and 65% of last year’s points.
Left is a team readying to place plenty of faces in new roles.
But, on the preseason poll, sophomore guard Bones Hyland — who was named to the A-10’s preseason third team Tuesday — said, “A ranking can’t hold you back when the ball [is] tossed up.” The Rams will try to turn the smirks Monday into smiles after the season starts.
“We know it's a very challenging league, and we're a young team, but we feel like we have great pieces and we can compete with anybody,” senior forward Corey Douglas said. “So, when the ball gets tossed up, we'll see how things go."
Fans in the Siegel Center?
According to Rhoades in Tuesday’s media day session, VCU could open the doors of the Siegel Center to some fans once the season starts. Rhoades said that “right now we can have some fans.” But the number is unknown.
“We are trying to have fans,” Rhoades said. “How we go about that is an administrative decision."
According to a VCU spokesperson Monday, VCU is using Virginia state COVID-19 guidance of up to 1,000 people at a sporting event in its planning process, but no final decision on the allowance of fans has been made.
Roster shaping to system
With the offseason departures, there are no more players on the Rams’ roster who Mike Rhoades didn’t recruit to VCU, as he enters his fourth season at the helm.
Rhoades is a fan of versatility, and it’s clear with the players who have been assembled. That goes two ways: both versatility in individual skill sets and versatility in the lineups that can be assembled.
“We can play small, but we also ... have legitimate size,” Rhoades said. “This is probably one of the biggest teams length wise that VCU has had in a long, long time.”
Adding to that notable length is junior Brendan Medley-Bacon, a 7-1, 240-pound Coppin State transfer who just received immediate eligibility last Wednesday. Medley-Bacon is one of six newcomers — two transfers, including Medley-Bacon and senior Levi Stockard III (Kansas state, and four freshmen.
Rhoades said he’s been impressed with the freshmen: point guard Ace Baldwin, guard Josh Banks, forward Mikeal Brown-Jones and forward Jamir Watkins. He said he thinks they’re all going to play.
“We definitely addressed our needs of shooting the basketball and handling the basketball,” Rhoades said. “And then getting some size, of course.”
Though young, the Rams plan on continuing to roll with a deep rotation this year, to pair with their uptempo style of play.
Practices to this point have been “very, very competitive,” Rhoades said, with great pace of play. But the real test will begin at the end of the month, when the season starts.
“Like young teams with a lot of new guys, they don't know what they don't know until they go through the fire a few times,” Rhoades said. “And we're trying to push that learning curve along quicker. But real game time is one of your greatest teachers. And we got to get to those games."
Value of camaraderie?
A common sentiment from members of the team this offseason has been how well the group gets along. It’s something that was reiterated Tuesday.
“I feel like we've meshed and gotten together really quick,” Douglas said. “Everyone's very close, and I love that about this team. Just everyone's always in the gym, around each other.”
But what could be the tangible value of that during the season? Douglas said it goes a long way. Especially when adversity hits.
“There could be a point in the game where a team goes on a run, I mean, I can look at everyone else on the team and know they got my back, I got their back. Give it our all,” Douglas said.
Hyland spoke of the trust level that can come from the tight bonds. He gave the example of a late-game scenario when someone drives to the basket and there’s a wide-open teammate in the corner who he knows has been practicing.
There’s a trust to defer.
“Everybody's looking at you to take that shot. But the guy in the corner, wide open, you kick to him, it's just a trust level,” Hyland said. “And he's going to have that confidence to hit the shot because of the bond that we created off the court, on the court."
Effect of no scrimmages?
The NCAA’s action to delay the start of college basketball season two weeks to Nov. 25 effectively wiped out the typical closed scrimmages and preseason exhibition games that teams use as dress rehearsals.
Rhoades said Tuesday that VCU would’ve had a closed scrimmage against UVA this fall, for a second straight year, and would’ve had a public exhibition against either Virginia Union or Virginia State.
Taking those away takes away some evaluation, Rhoades said.
“There's going to be a lot of changes, probably, on the fly for a lot of teams early in the year,” Rhoades said. “But we're still going to be who we are and do what we do and go from there.
“And prepare for our next game, our first game, as best that we can.”
