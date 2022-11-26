VCU battles back to beat Kennesaw State

It took until less than 2½ minutes remained at the Siegel Center on Saturday evening for VCU to take its first lead against Kennesaw State, but the Rams finally clawed their way back and overtook the Owls en route to a 64-61 victory.

The Rams only led for 1:18 of clock time compared to the Owls’ 37:17, but sophomore guard Jayden Nunn’s career-high 24 points led a VCU team without their primary rudder in point guard Ace Baldwin. Baldwin was sidelined for his fourth game with a broken wrist, and the Rams also were without Jamir Watkins for the second half.

Watkins logged nearly 6 minutes in the first half but sat out the entire second with a bone bruise he’d been dealing with prior to Saturday. VCU also didn’t have much field success, making just 18 of 44 attempts but made up by hitting 24 of 33 free throws.

Despite all that, coach Mike Rhoades said the team coalesced into a unit to fight back.

“They stayed together,” Rhoades said. “There was no complaining. I thought we had some bad body language early in the game [... but] in the second half, I just think we went one possession at a time.

“Even when they scored, we didn’t give. We weren’t too high or too low in that second half, we just battled. We showed grit. ... We found a way to win it and we got to take a big step from it now.”

Those early struggles seemed to have the Rams on the ropes early, starting with a layup foul that immediately sent Kennesaw State to the line. VCU closed to within two by the under-12 media timeout, but constant open corner 3-pointers for KSU had an animated Rhoades shouting from the sidelines.

VCU’s deficit sat as high as nine three times in the first half, and the Rams were just 1 for 10 on 3s at halftime.

The Rams and Owls traded blows as the second half got underway, but VCU never let Kennesaw State lead by more than eight. A jumper by Nunn injected energy back into the crowd and brought VCU within two.

Every time the Rams drew close, their visitors had an answer: Nunn knocked down a layup and drew a foul but missed the free throw and the Owls responded with a trey; Nunn then netted a couple beyond the arc as the minutes wound down to get within four with 3:45 remaining.

The latter sent VCU on a run of nine unanswered points, forward Jalen DeLoach tying things up as the Rams finally started to figure out the Owls’ defense.

Coming off a 15-point loss to Memphis, VCU needed a rebound, and it centered around Nunn.

“It made us more hungry,” he said. “Nobody on this team likes losing, so we all got that hunger.”

As VCU rallied, KSU’s pressure fell apart and allowed the Rams’ first lead of the game on Nunn’s free throw.

Kennesaw State tied it at 59, but Brandon Johns Jr. slammed a dunk home to retake the lead.

After another deadlock with 35 seconds left, a Nick Kern Jr. free throw gave the Rams the advantage, and Zeb Jackson was fouled with 1.7 seconds remaining and knocked down both at the line for a three-point lead.

There wasn’t enough time for KSU to put together a play, and the Rams secured a desperation victory in which their biggest lead was three.

Rhoades pointed towards the unified roster as the key to the comeback.

“No. 1 is they like each other,” Rhoades said. “They don’t want to let each other down. If somebody goes down, if something’s not right, it bothers other guys — which is great. The guys on the bench were aggressive [and] super. That’s how they need to be. Be the difference-makers in the game.”

VCU closes out November by hosting Vanderbilt on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Siegel Center.

FG FT Reb

KSU M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

Robinson 27 6-14 3-4 6-11 1 2 15

Burden 34 4-10 1-3 0-1 4 1 9

Rodgers 22 0-2 0-0 0-4 1 3 0

Stroud 36 3-4 2-6 2-10 2 4 10

Yngblood 33 4-9 0-0 2-6 2 5 9

Jennings 23 4-9 2-2 0-1 1 3 12

Peterson 13 1-3 1-2 1-1 0 4 3

Admkoya 6 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 0 0

Cottle 6 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 3

Totals 200 23-53 9-18 11-34 11 23 61

Percentages: FG .434, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Stroud 2-3, Jennings 2-5, Cottle 1-1, Youngblood 1-4, Ademokoya 0-1, Burden 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Rodgers 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Blocks: 3 (Robinson 2, Youngblood). Turnovers: 13 (Stroud 5, Rodgers 4, Youngblood 2, Burden, Jennings). Steals: 5 (Youngblood 2, Burden, Jennings, Stroud).

FG FT Reb

VCU M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

DeLoach 27 3-6 0-2 2-8 2 3 6

Johns 25 2-5 4-4 3-7 0 3 8

Watkins 6 0-1 0-0 0-2 0 1 0

Jackson 34 2-7 5-6 0-0 4 2 9

Nunn 36 7-11 8-12 0-0 1 3 24

Shriver 19 1-5 2-3 0-1 1 3 5

Kern 18 2-4 1-2 2-3 0 3 5

Banks 16 1-4 4-4 0-1 0 0 7

Billups 9 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 0

Fermin 5 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 0 0

Lawal 3 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0

Totals 200 18-44 24-33 7-25 8 20 64

Percentages: FG .409, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Nunn 2-4, Banks 1-3, Shriver 1-5, Billups 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Johns 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Blocks: 6 (DeLoach 3, Johns 2, Kern). Turnovers: 13 (Kern 3, DeLoach 2, Jackson 2, Nunn 2, Banks, Fermin, Shriver, Watkins). Steals: 6 (Banks, DeLoach, Jackson, Kern, Nunn, Shriver).

Kennesaw State 34 27 — 61