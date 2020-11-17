VCU Black & Gold event goes virtual Tuesday

Clark was the first-round leader with a lob off the backboard to himself, then an explosive leap and two-hand finish. That netted him a 42. McAllister was scored a 35 for a reverse dunk, and Ward a 32 for a lob to himself in the air, then a windmill finish.

Players upped the difficulty in the second round. Ward placed 7-1 Coppin State transfer Brendan Medley-Bacon in front of the basket and cleared him with a one-handed dunk, which received a 48.

McAllister followed, placing 6-7 Jamir Watkins in front of the basket. He both cleared Watkins, and windmilled, which earned a 49.

Clark finished with a lob in the air and windmill finish, which got a 34. So McAllister’s second dunk pushed him ahead with a total of 84, with Ward (80) second and Clark (76) third.

The 3-point contest featured a split bracket, with six women’s players on one side and four men’s players on the other.