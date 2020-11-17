VCU Black & Gold event goes virtual Tuesday
In a shift pushed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Black & Gold intrasquad scrimmage at the Siegel Center was rethought, with a virtual event taking its place.
VCU streamed the virtual Black & Gold event Tuesday on YouTube, with a dunk contest featuring members of the men’s basketball team, two shooting challenges featuring the men’s and women’s basketball teams, and question and answer segments with men’s coach Mike Rhoades, women’s coach Beth O’Boyle and players from both squads.
For safety reasons, the dunk contest and shooting challenges were prerecorded, while the Q&A portions were live.
Here’s a quick look back at the rest of the event:
McAllister’s creativity takes dunk contest
The dunk contest featured a trio of sophomores: 6-foot-4 Jarren McAllister, 6-9 Hason Ward and 6-3 Tre Clark. There were five judges: Sarah Te-Biasu and Jenna Nelson from the women’s basketball team, Corey Douglas and KeShawn Curry from the men’s team, and the Rodney the Ram mascot. Scores were on a scale to 10. Each player was given two dunk attempts.
Clark was the first-round leader with a lob off the backboard to himself, then an explosive leap and two-hand finish. That netted him a 42. McAllister was scored a 35 for a reverse dunk, and Ward a 32 for a lob to himself in the air, then a windmill finish.
Players upped the difficulty in the second round. Ward placed 7-1 Coppin State transfer Brendan Medley-Bacon in front of the basket and cleared him with a one-handed dunk, which received a 48.
McAllister followed, placing 6-7 Jamir Watkins in front of the basket. He both cleared Watkins, and windmilled, which earned a 49.
Clark finished with a lob in the air and windmill finish, which got a 34. So McAllister’s second dunk pushed him ahead with a total of 84, with Ward (80) second and Clark (76) third.
Freshman wins
3-point contest
The 3-point contest featured a split bracket, with six women’s players on one side and four men’s players on the other.
Players got five shots at five different spots around the perimeter for 1 point each, and two, deeper bonus balls for 2 points each. They were given 1:20 to make the shots.
Taya Robinson (Huguenot) and Bones Hyland seemed to be two favorites in the challenge. Robinson shot 42.6% from deep last season, and Hyland 43.4%.
But Josh Banks, a sharpshooting freshman from Charlotte, knocked Hyland off 16-15 in the final matchup of the men’s bracket. Hyland made a bonus shot, but Banks made four of five shots from the right corner to give himself a comfortable lead.
That put him against Robinson — who won the women’s side of the bracket — in the championship round.
Robinson made both of her bonus shots, but another strong round gave Banks a 21-16 win.
Baldwin, Stockard take shooting challenge
The timed shooting challenge was reminiscent of the Papa John’s shooting challenge that fans partake in before games at the Siegel Center. Players paired up and were tasked with making a layup, free throw, 3-pointer and half-court shot as quick as possible.
Similar to the 3-point contest, there were three pairs of women’s players on one side of a bracket and three pairs of men’s players on the other.
Freshman Ace Baldwin and Kansas State transfer Levi Stockard III cruised in the contest, alternating shot attempts. They didn’t miss an attempt the first time around, and Stockard completed with a half-court shot to finish in 14 seconds.
In the championship round against Sam Robinson and Chloe Bloom, Baldwin and Stockard missed only their first half-court try.
But Baldwin immediately followed with a make, to finish in 17 seconds and win the whole thing.
Q&A tidbits
In the Q&A portion, one of the questions Rhoades was asked was who he expects to have the biggest improvement from last season. He cited Hyland, Vince Williams and KeShawn Curry.
“Those guys have really stepped up,” he said.
O’Boyle spoke about her team’s nonconference schedule, which she said will be released in full on Wednesday. The Rams were picked to win the Atlantic 10 in the league’s preseason poll last week.
“I think it will be a really challenging schedule,” she said. “And hopefully it’ll get us ready for the A-10.”
— Wayne Epps Jr.