VCU cancels Dec. 18 game vs. Louisiana

VCU announced Friday that its home men's basketball game against Louisiana, scheduled for Dec. 18, has been canceled and won't be rescheduled.

Some sort of schedule adjustment was anticipated after the Rams scheduled the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic to open the season two and a half weeks ago. That event, with three games in three days, bumped VCU to 28 scheduled games, one over the NCAA's limit for this year.

VCU was originally supposed to open the year with two games in The Volunteer Classic in Knoxville, Tenn., before that was canceled due to COVID-19 cases within Tennessee's hoops program.

Now, though, with the cancellation of the Louisiana matchup, VCU is back at the NCAA limit of 27 games with nine nonconference bouts and 18 Atlantic 10 league games.

The remainder of the Rams' nonconference schedule consists of Saturday's home game against Old Dominion, Tuesday's home against Western Carolina and a Dec. 22 game at LSU.