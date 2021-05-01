VCU claims another women's tennis A-10 tournament title

New coach, same success.

After the retirement of longtime coach Paul Kostin last year, the VCU women’s tennis team racked up another Atlantic 10 tournament title Saturday evening at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, with a 4-0 win over Richmond.

Under Kostin, the Rams had won all but one league title since joining the A-10 ahead of the 2012-13 school year and 10 league titles total. Saturday’s title marked a seventh in the past eight seasons for the program and a first under coach Vivian Segnini. Segnini was the coach at Winthrop last season and a graduate assistant with Kostin in 2018-19. She was hired as Kostin’s successor last August.

VCU, the top seed in the A-10 tournament for the eighth year in a row, swept all three of its matches in Orlando. It beat Duquesne in the quarterfinals Thursday and George Washington in the semifinals Friday.

Against the Spiders Saturday, the VCU doubles pairing of Noumea Witmus and Paola Delgado, No. 78 in the ITA’s Division I doubles rankings, opened the match with a 6-2 win over Andrea Campodonico and Sara Salamyr.

The Rams’ doubles duo of Gabriela Davidescu and Luminita Tutunaru clinched the doubles point with a 6-4 victory against Emily Dunbar and Dessi Zlateva.