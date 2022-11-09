VCU coach Mike Rhoades says Rams 'could have a really good offense'

After nine seasons of averaging more than 70 points, the VCU basketball team dipped to 67.1 last season.

That 70s music should get groovy again this season.

While VCU has only junior point guard Ace Baldwin Jr. and sophomore guard Jayden Nunn back from its top seven scorers, it has other returning players primed for breakouts and experienced transfers who should provide offensive options.

The Rams had four double-figures scorers – Baldwin (15 points), graduate transfer Brandon Johns Jr. (13), redshirt sophomore Jamir Watkins (13) and sophomore Jalen DeLoach (10) – in Monday’s 73-56 victory over Manhattan.

VCU poured in 48 points in the first half before falling off in the second.

“We have multiple guys who can make plays with the basketball for themselves and their teammates, and that makes you hard to guard,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “And when you have a point guard that gets that ball hot like Ace does … we could have a really good offense. We’ve just got to continue to share the ball, take care of it and execute at a high level.”

Rhoades, in his sixth season, says this is his deepest team at VCU, which plays Morgan State Saturday at the Siegel Center (7 p.m.). Eleven players were on the floor for at least 5 minutes against Manhattan. Ten scored, with six hitting 3-pointers.

Three freshmen – Tobi Lawal (6-8 forward, 2 points), Alphonzo Billups (6-7 wing, 0 points) and Christian Fermin (6-10 forward, 1 point) played 10, 6 and 5 minutes, respectively.

“I thought the freshmen did some good things,” Rhoades said. “They were a little deer in the headlights at times, but they’ve just got to continue to learn to play defense our way. They’re all going to get better and better.”

Rhoades has height, length, athleticism and versatility at his disposal. Only Baldwin (6-foot-1) and walk-on senior Arnold Henderson VI (5-10) are under 6-4. Five Rams have wingspans ranging from 6-10 ½ to 7-3 ½, a plus for the trademark defensive pressure.

“We can play big,” Rhoades said. “… We can play with four guards because some of those wings are big (6-6, 6-7). We can play with … multiple ball handlers out there. We can play with some shooters out there.

“We’ve just go to learn to play defense and then put people away at a high level.”

Offensive jumps figure to come from Nunn (6-4), DeLoach (6-9 forward) and Watkins (6-7 wing). Nunn averaged 8.3 points as a freshman and had 21- and 20-point games. DeLoach averaged 4 points and 3.6 points. Watkins, who missed last year with a torn ACL, averaged 7.2 points as a freshman.

Nunn took only five shots and had only 5 points Monday, but Rhoades said Nunn knows he has the green light and needs to be aggressive to get consistency.

“He’s a thinker,” Rhoades said. “He’s an awesome kid, and he wants to do right by everybody. Sometimes you’ve just got to let loose and go. … That’s what we want.”

The infusion of transfers gives the Rams a versatile player up front (Johns) and options at guard with Zeb Jackson and David Shriver.

Johns, a 6-8, 240-pound forward who played in 117 games (25 starts) at Michigan, can score inside or shoot treys (37 made with the Wolverines).

Jackson, a 6-5 junior guard, was a top 75 recruit who played sparingly at Michigan. He had 6 points in 22 minutes in the opener.

Shriver, a 6-6, 220-pound senior guard/forward, gives the Rams an instant-impact 3-point shooter. He made 304 treys at a 40.7% clip in three seasons at Division II Alderson Broaddus and one at D-I Hartford. He was 2 of 6 (6 points) behind the arc on Monday.

“I just really want everybody to succeed more than anything,” Johns said. “I think we have a lot of interesting and unique guys who can do a lot for us on the court. I think as long as we keep that confidence and aggressiveness throughout this year, I think we can do a lot of great things.”