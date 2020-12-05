VCU cruises to 60-42 victory over Mount St. Mary's in home opener

The scattered group of supporters got as loud as it could, as a recording of Peppas pep band music played through the speakers.

It was much different than usual, but as the 2020-21 edition of the Rams poured through the tunnel and onto the court shortly before tipoff Saturday afternoon, those who were there welcomed them home as best they could.

Then, in the game, VCU gave them plenty to cheer about.

The Rams exploded offensively down the stretch of the first half Saturday afternoon against Mount St. Mary’s, to grab firm control of the contest. And they went on to claim their home opener 60-42 in front of just 250 spectators at the Siegel Center, per Virginia’s guidance for gatherings in a sports venue.

Bones Hyland led VCU (3-2) with 14 points, including four 3s. Levi Stockard III had 8 points.

Vince Williams took the place of KeShawn Curry in the Rams’ starting lineup Saturday. Curry suffered a shoulder injury on Wednesday at Penn State. Coach Mike Rhoades said Friday that Curry has no structural damage in the shoulder, and that he will be game to game moving forward.