VCU cruises to 60-42 victory over Mount St. Mary's in home opener

The scattered group of supporters got as loud as it could, as a recording of Peppas pep band music played through the speakers.
It was much different than usual, but as the 2020-21 edition of the Rams poured through the tunnel and onto the court shortly before tipoff Saturday afternoon, those who were there welcomed them home as best they could.
Then, in the game, VCU gave them plenty to cheer about.
The Rams exploded offensively down the stretch of the first half Saturday afternoon against Mount St. Mary’s, to grab firm control of the contest. And they went on to claim their home opener 60-42 in front of just 250 spectators at the Siegel Center, per Virginia’s guidance for gatherings in a sports venue.
Bones Hyland led VCU (3-2) with 14 points, including four 3s. Levi Stockard III had 8 points.
Vince Williams took the place of KeShawn Curry in the Rams’ starting lineup Saturday. Curry suffered a shoulder injury on Wednesday at Penn State. Coach Mike Rhoades said Friday that Curry has no structural damage in the shoulder, and that he will be game to game moving forward.
For a program that’s recorded 152 straight sellouts at the 7,637-seat Siegel Center — and that has come to expect charged atmospheres, ignited by those sellout crowds — Saturday was significantly muted. Within the 250 fan limit, 175 tickets were set aside for season ticket holders at VCU’s highest donor level (at $24,000 per year), 50 were set aside for guest of the VCU players and 25 for VCU students.
Fans were segmented in groups of four and two, and 10 feet apart. There was no pep band or spirit squads. A slight bit of artificial crowd noise was piped in over the speakers during play.
The crowds at the Siegel Center can at times seem to feed into the Rams’ play on the court. They had to supply that energy for themselves Saturday, but didn’t seem to have too much trouble. They forced a season-high 22 Mount St. Mary’s turnovers. They blocked a season-high eight shots.
VCU’s turnover percentage of 24.4 entering the day ranked 45th in the country, per KenPom.com.
The Rams’ offensive outburst in the first half came after they recovered from a rough patch.
After jumping out to a 6-1 advantage early, including a pair of early baskets by Levi Stockard III, the Rams hit a stretch where they made 1 of 9. Mount St. Mary’s (1-3) took advantage with a 9-0 spurt. Freshman guard Dakota Leffew was the catalyst then, with a pair of 3s. The Mountaineers led 10-6 at the 13:49 mark.
VCU broke out of the cold spell in a big way. They raced to a 23-2 run, which began 17-0, largely thanks to the 3-ball. The sharpshooting Hyland hit three in that stretch, and Williams a fourth.
When the dust settled, VCU led 31-14 with 4:21 left in the half. The advantage was 37-20 at halftime.
The offensive output cooled in the second half — VCU shot 34.6%. But the Mountaineers never got closer than 12 the rest of the way.
Dakota Leffew led Mount St. Mary’s with 14 points, including three 3-pointers.
Senior guard Jalen Gibbs, who came in averaging a team-high 17.7 points for Mount St. Mary’s, did not play Saturday.
Next up for VCU is North Carolina A&T at home on Wednesday night.
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr