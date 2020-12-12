VCU defense rattles Old Dominion in 77-54 victory

With rival Old Dominion in town Saturday, the VCU defense seemed to hum with smooth effectiveness.

Smothering and intense, the Rams made life hard for the Monarchs, particularly in the first half.

An 0 for 7 start for the field, later gave way to a three-minute scoring drought. All of a sudden, with a quick scoring drought, VCU was up 18 in the first half.

The Rams’ lead continued to hover around 20 in the second half, and they cruised to a 77-54 victory in front of a reduced crowd of 250 at the Siegel Center.

VCU (5-2) has now won five of its last six games against ODU (2-2) dating back to 2015.

Bones Hyland led VCU with 15 points, including three 3-pointers. He also finished with a career-high six steals. Vince Williams had 11 points and eight rebounds. Freshman Mikeal Brown-Jones had a season-high 10 points, plus five rebounds.

ODU was averaging giving the ball up just 9.3 times per game coming into Saturday’s game. But VCU basically hit that mark in the first half, with nine takeaways. Bones Hyland tied his career high of four steals in the first half.

The Monarchs, with their 0 of 7 start from the field, allowed VCU to jump out to an early 7-0 lead four minutes in.