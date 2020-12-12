VCU defense rattles Old Dominion in 77-54 victory

With rival Old Dominion in town Saturday, the VCU defense seemed to hum with smooth effectiveness.
Smothering and intense, the Rams made life hard for the Monarchs, particularly in the first half.
An 0 for 7 start for the field, later gave way to a three-minute scoring drought. All of a sudden, with a quick scoring drought, VCU was up 18 in the first half.
The Rams’ lead continued to hover around 20 in the second half, and they cruised to a 77-54 victory in front of a reduced crowd of 250 at the Siegel Center.
VCU (5-2) has now won five of its last six games against ODU (2-2) dating back to 2015.
Bones Hyland led VCU with 15 points, including three 3-pointers. He also finished with a career-high six steals. Vince Williams had 11 points and eight rebounds. Freshman Mikeal Brown-Jones had a season-high 10 points, plus five rebounds.
ODU was averaging giving the ball up just 9.3 times per game coming into Saturday’s game. But VCU basically hit that mark in the first half, with nine takeaways. Bones Hyland tied his career high of four steals in the first half.
The Monarchs, with their 0 of 7 start from the field, allowed VCU to jump out to an early 7-0 lead four minutes in.
ODU didn’t get onto the board until the 14:22 mark, on a putback dunk by Austin Trice. That was the beginning of a 6-0 spurt by the Monarchs, though, to cut the Rams’ lead to 1 at 13:05.
But VCU responded with a 7-0 spurt of its own, which included the first 3 of the evening for Hyland. Hyland was coming off a career night Wednesday vs. North Carolina A&T — with a career-high seven 3s.
And after its early run, thawing the ice after the slow start, ODU never found a consistent sync on offense. There was one sequence early when Hyland nabbed steals on back to back possessions. Other times, the Monarchs settled into the halfcourt in helter skelter fashion after finally breaking the press.
VCU really began to pull away after a 9-0 run that included a layup and a 3 by Brown-Jones, and a second 3 by Hyland. That pushed the Rams’ advantage to 28-10 with 5:36 left in the half.
It was 40-22 at the break after a Williams 3 right before time expired.
The Monarchs shot just 36% in the first half and, though their efficiency picked up in the second half, the Rams did enough to keep them at a comfortable distance.
ODU crept to within 12 three and half minutes into the second half, thanks in part to layups by Kalu Ezikpe, Malik Curry and Trice.
But then VCU broke out on a 10-1, that included three more Monarch turnovers, to push its lead back up to 21, 52-31, with 13:06 to play, on a Williams layup.
The Rams’ lead never dipped below 17 again.
Trice, Ezikpe and Joe Reece led ODU with 12 points apiece. Trice also had eight rebounds.
Richmond native Jason Wade (Trinity Episcopal) is out for the year for the Monarchs, offering suffering a torn Achilles in practice in early November.
Saturday marked the 96th edition of the VCU-ODU rivalry. The Rams lead the all-time series 52-44.
VCU concludes what is now a four-game home stand — after VCU canceled its Dec. 18 matchup with Louisiana on Friday —with a Tuesday game against Western Carolina.
