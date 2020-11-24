VCU enters Wednesday's season opener without a dress rehearsal. How has it made due?

During a Zoom press conference Monday morning, VCU men’s basketball coach Mike Rhoades acknowledged that he’s ready to see his team compete against someone else, at last.
“They've been banging their heads since June against each other,” he said. “I want to see them play somebody else in a different color than black and gold."
What could be called typical preseason fatigue from playing against each other has been exacerbated this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The start date of the season was pushed back two weeks from Nov. 10 to Wednesday. No preseason competition would be allowed before then, so the typical closed scrimmages and public exhibitions that occur before each season haven’t happened.
Thus a VCU roster that includes six newcomers, including four freshmen — and multiple new roles being assumed by returners — hasn’t gotten a dress rehearsal before the real thing begins Wednesday night against a talented Utah State team in Sioux Falls, S.D., as part of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.
Rhoades said Monday the public will see some things when his team tips off that perhaps he hasn’t seen either. That comes with having a transformed roster with plenty of youth.
“We're all, throughout the whole country, you've practiced to play a certain way, but then the other team is going to impact that,” Rhoades said. “And how we respond to some adversity with a young team is very important to me. The next-play mentality is going to be very important to me.”
But how has VCU tried to combat the lack of a dress rehearsal with its work in practice?
Intrasquad scrimmages have been a daily part of preseason practice sessions. The Rams brought in some local referees to assist.
“They were great, they really helped us,” Rhoades said.
In scrimmages, Rhoades has looked for carryover from the components the coaching staff has installed in other portions of practice.
He doesn’t want the Rams playing on their heels — “We still want to be aggressive and confident, but play loose,” he said. At the same time, they still have to execute.
“Trying to execute at a high level,” Rhoades said. “And then the biggest thing with a young team, know the time and score, know the situation.”
So along with the scrimmages have been periods of practice for specific game situations. For example, Rhoades said the team planned to work on timeouts in Monday’s practice. With no preseason matchups, those situations haven't been encountered yet.
VCU also made a mock scouting report during the preseason, Rhoades said, to get the newcomers acclimated to the program’s approach to those.
“You're just improvising, you're finding different ways to get game-like situations,” Rhoades said.
VCU often mixed up the teams in a variety of ways in scrimmages as well to figure out various combinations that will allow the team to play different ways at different times. On paper, the team’s personnel figure to allow for several options from a bigger lineup to a smaller one.
After an unorthodox offseason, and heading into what will be an unorthodox season, Rhoades said he’s most excited to watch his team’s growth. He and his staff have worked to get the group ready. The real thing comes Wednesday.
“We're improving. We have some guys that are really stepping up. We have some young guys that are talented. They just got to get thrown in the fire right?” Rhoades said. “And some of our older guys have new roles. It's going to take some time as they go through that. But I really like this group.”
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr