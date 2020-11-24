VCU enters Wednesday's season opener without a dress rehearsal. How has it made due?

During a Zoom press conference Monday morning, VCU men’s basketball coach Mike Rhoades acknowledged that he’s ready to see his team compete against someone else, at last.

“They've been banging their heads since June against each other,” he said. “I want to see them play somebody else in a different color than black and gold."

What could be called typical preseason fatigue from playing against each other has been exacerbated this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The start date of the season was pushed back two weeks from Nov. 10 to Wednesday. No preseason competition would be allowed before then, so the typical closed scrimmages and public exhibitions that occur before each season haven’t happened.

Thus a VCU roster that includes six newcomers, including four freshmen — and multiple new roles being assumed by returners — hasn’t gotten a dress rehearsal before the real thing begins Wednesday night against a talented Utah State team in Sioux Falls, S.D., as part of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

Rhoades said Monday the public will see some things when his team tips off that perhaps he hasn’t seen either. That comes with having a transformed roster with plenty of youth.