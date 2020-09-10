VCU forward Levi Stockard III earns immediate eligibility following transfer from Kansas State

VCU, all of a sudden, got a big dose of experience Thursday.
According to coach Mike Rhoades, forward Levi Stockard III had his NCAA transfer waiver approved. Stockard, a 6-8, 240 pounder, shifted to VCU from Kansas State in May. He will give the Rams, who lost multiple veterans from last year’s team, a second senior in 2020-21.
"We're excited to have a good player. A good, older, experienced player available for us,” Rhoades said. “And he's had a great summer, he really hit it off with our players from the start. He has been here since June 5. And he's really done a great job of working on his body and getting ready and getting in great shape. And he's been a great teammate.”
Stockard, a St. Louis native, after seeing limited time as a freshman and sophomore for the Wildcats, averaged 16.3 minutes as a junior last season. He went for 3.7 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.
But Stockard said in an interview in July that he felt like he needed a fresh opportunity moving forward. He had an affinity for VCU’s uptempo style of play, which he said is similar to the system he featured in in high school at Vashon in St. Louis. He won state titles there in 2016 and 2017.
The Rams had some voids to fill, after losing five seniors in Malik Crowfield, Marcus Evans, De’Riante Jenkins, Mike’L Simms and Issac Vann. Also the 6-7, 250-pound Marcus Santos-Silva, who had been set to be VCU’s centerpiece as a returning starter at center, who led the team in scoring (12.8) and rebounding (8.9) as a junior last season. Santos-Silva transferred to Texas Tech in April, where he’ll also be immediately eligible after graduating from VCU this summer.
Stockard said in the July interview that he watched a lot of tape of Santos-Silva, and how the Rams played through him.
VCU will now have Stockard, fellow senior Corey Douglas (6-8, 220) and sophomore Hason Ward (6-9, 200) as options at center. Douglas can also play power forward.
They’ll combine with a corps of guards and wings that trends young. The rest of the available roster for 2020-21 is set to include four freshmen, five sophomores and two juniors. A third junior, 7-1 center Brendan Medley-Bacon — who transferred to VCU from Coppin State in April — will sit this year under standard NCAA transfer rules.
Stockard said in July that he feels his biggest strength is his knowledge of the game. And, in addition to the muscle he’ll add down low for the Rams this season, the mostly young team stands to benefit from Stockard’s leadership and veteran presence on the floor, too.
"That's why we went this route,” Rhoades said of adding Stockard. “We knew we were going to have a younger team. So getting somebody that is experienced, has been through the battles. Knows what it's all about. Knows about the work, knows about handling himself.
“And we did our homework on Levi knowing that he's a great kid with a good background.”
