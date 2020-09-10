VCU forward Levi Stockard III earns immediate eligibility following transfer from Kansas State

The Rams had some voids to fill, after losing five seniors in Malik Crowfield, Marcus Evans, De’Riante Jenkins, Mike’L Simms and Issac Vann. Also the 6-7, 250-pound Marcus Santos-Silva, who had been set to be VCU’s centerpiece as a returning starter at center, who led the team in scoring (12.8) and rebounding (8.9) as a junior last season. Santos-Silva transferred to Texas Tech in April, where he’ll also be immediately eligible after graduating from VCU this summer.

Stockard said in the July interview that he watched a lot of tape of Santos-Silva, and how the Rams played through him.

VCU will now have Stockard, fellow senior Corey Douglas (6-8, 220) and sophomore Hason Ward (6-9, 200) as options at center. Douglas can also play power forward.

They’ll combine with a corps of guards and wings that trends young. The rest of the available roster for 2020-21 is set to include four freshmen, five sophomores and two juniors. A third junior, 7-1 center Brendan Medley-Bacon — who transferred to VCU from Coppin State in April — will sit this year under standard NCAA transfer rules.