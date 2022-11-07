VCU in total control in 73-56 season-opening victory

If there’s an open teammate, Ace Baldwin Jr. likely will find him.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound junior point guard was in control in VCU’s 73-56 victory over Manhattan at the Siegel Center as the Rams won their 17th consecutive opener and sixth under coach Mike Rhoades.

Baldwin, a preseason first-team pick in the A-10, had nine assists, one off his career high. He had eight in the first half as the Rams built an 18-point lead.

Hemmed in under the basket, Baldwin snuck a pass through to Jalen DeLoach on the other side of the lane for a basket. Dribbling down the clock to end the first half, he went slightly to his right, then threw a pass over Brandon Johns Jr. at the top of the key to an open Jamir Watkins on the wing for a trey.

On a break in the second half, Baldwin bypassed a layup and made a no-look pass to Jamir Watkins for a dunk.

He didn’t ignore the scoring column, putting up 15 points. Pesky as always on defense, Baldwin had three steals. He had only one turnover in 34 minutes.

Baldwin is the engine and one of two returning starters — backcourt mate Jayden Nunn is the other — and eight returnees for the Rams. To that they’ve added seven new players: transfers Johns (Michigan), Zeb Jackson (Michigan) and David Shriver (Hartford), and freshmen Alphonzo “Fats’’ Billups (Varina), Tobi Lawal, Christian Fermin and Obi Okafor.

That has given the Rams length, athleticism and depth, and it showed with scoring up and down the lineup.

Johns had 13 points and five rebounds. Watkins, a 6-7 redshirt sophomore guard who missed last season with a torn ACL, had 13 points and four rebounds. DeLoach had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Johns scored 7 of VCU’s first 13 points and figures to be a presence for the Rams. He was rated the top prospect in Michigan and the 60th best prospect nationally in the 2018 class. The 6-foot-8, 240-pound graduate student from Lansing, Mich., made 25 starts in four years at Michigan. He scored 20 points twice, with an average high of 6 points as a sophomore.

The Rams jumped to a 13-5 lead. Issues at the foul line — 3 for the first 10 — helped Manhattan whittle an 11-point deficit to 21-19.

VCU rebuilt the lead to 30-21 behind four points from DeLoach, then pulled away with a 9-0 spree in the final 1:50. Two baskets by Johns, a steal and dunk by Nunn, and the trey from Watkins 2 seconds before the buzzer sent the Rams to the locker room with a 48-30 lead.

Depth-shy Manhattan, under interim coach RaShawn Stores, had 27 turnovers against VCU’s pressure but stayed somewhat in the game in the second half partly because of the Rams’ issues at the foul line. VCU was 19 of 33 at the line.

The Jaspers, picked to finish second in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, figured to be a résumé builder for VCU, picked to finish third in the A-10. That was before coach Steve Masiello was fired two weeks ago and three top players subsequently transferred.

Guard Jose Perez, the preseason MAAC player of the year who averaged 18.9 points last season, transferred to West Virginia. Forward Samba Diallo (6 points, 4.6 rebounds) and guard Omar Silverio, who averaged 10.9 points at Hofstra last season, also left.

Elijah Buchanan had 16 points but also had eight turnovers for the Jaspers. Josh Roberts added 14 points.