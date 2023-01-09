VCU looking for some road wins in home-friendly A-10

The Atlantic 10 men’s basketball teams played seven conference games on Saturday. The home teams won all seven.

The seven conference games last Wednesday? Another sweep by the homers.

Of the 23 A-10 games played so far, 19 have been won by the home team. Only Dayton, Davidson, Saint Louis and George Washington have been able to win on the road.

“If you want to be a separator in this league, you’ve got to find a way to win on the road,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said on his radio show last week.

Which makes this an important week for the Rams. VCU (11-5, 2-1) has two games on the road -- at A-10 newcomer Loyola Chicago on Tuesday, followed with a date Friday at preseason favorite and league-leader Dayton (11-5, 3-0), the only team without a loss in conference games.

Loyola is 6-9, 0-3 and has lost its past four games. But the Ramblers are 4-2 at Gentile Arena, which holds 4,557.

VCU is 10-1 at the Siegel Center but 0-3 in true road games, having lost at Memphis 62-47, at Temple 83-73 and at A-10 foe Duquesne 79-70 last week. The Rams are 1-1 in neutral-court games.

Against Duquesne last week, VCU shot and defended poorly in the first half and fell behind by 22. The Rams twice cut the deficit to 7 in the second half but could not get closer against a program they’d beaten eight of nine times.

“You’ve got to play better to win on the road,” Rhoades said. “We learned the hard way [last week].”

Other than another slow start in Saturday’s 89-72 victory over Davidson at the Siegel Center -- VCU fell behind 10-0 – the Rams are coming off one of their most complete games of the year.

They shot 58.2% and made 15 of 24 3-pointers (62.5%) while putting five players in double figures: Ace Baldwin (19), David Shriver (18), Brandon Johns Jr. (14), Jayden Nunn (12) and Jamir Watkins (10).

They generated 20 turnovers while committing 14, leading to a 26-10 advantage in points off miscues. They were 10 of 11 at the foul line. They had 20 assists and 10 steals. And they got 30 points off the bench.

VCU is averaging 80.8 points and shooting 50.5% in its past five games. The Rams averaged 66.2 points and shot 41.8% in the first 11 games.

Duplicating a lot of those things on the road will be imperative for a team that has been inconsistent in several phases.

Each of the 15 A-10 teams except Rhode Island (4-4) has a winning record at home. They are a combined 108-26 at home.

“No. 1 is you’ve got to be ready to play,” Rhoades said. “No. 2 is you can’t turn the ball over. For us, our Achilles heel is turnovers.”

The Rams average 15.5.

VCU and Loyola have never met, although they share famous splashes in the NCAA tournament.

The Rams went to the Final Four in 2011 under coach Shaka Smart. The Ramblers went in 2018 under Porter Moser.

Loyola advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2021 and lost in the first round to Ohio State (54-41) last year after going 25-8 under first-year coach Drew Valentine, a former assistant for the Ramblers. Valentine was the youngest Division I coach (30) when he took over.

Among Loyola’s losses this season are Texas A&M (67-51), DePaul (78-72 in OT) and Stanford (75-62). It beat Clemson 76-58 in Atlanta.

Its three A-10 losses are 97-87 at home to GW, 80-57 at Davidson and 86-75 at George Mason.

Junior forward Philip Alston (6-foot-6) leads the Ramblers in scoring at 14.4 points, followed by senior guard Braden Norris (10.9), redshirt freshman guard/forward Ben Schwieger (6-7, 10.4) and senior guard Marquise Kennedy (10.2).

Graduate student center Bryce Golden (6-9), the brother of former Richmond standout Grant Golden, averages 4.9 points.

Loyola is shooting 47.4% -- 33.3% on 3-pointers -- but is averaging 16.4 turnovers.