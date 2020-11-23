VCU loses pair of opening games as Tennessee's Volunteer Classic canceled due to COVID-19 cases

When it comes to the rapidly changing tightrope the sport of college basketball is striding as the start of the season approaches, Monday afternoon’s sequence was a prime example.

Less than an hour after VCU coach Mike Rhoades finished his first weekly Zoom press conference of the year — during which he discussed where his team stood heading into an expected trip for two games at Tennessee and joked about bringing early Thanksgiving leftovers on the trip — the Volunteers announced they had multiple positive COVID-19 tests within their program. The list included coach Rick Barnes.

Then, about 2½ hours later, Tennessee announced that the entire multiteam event — The Volunteer Classic — was canceled because of contact tracing. It was set to be a three-team event, with VCU, the 12th-ranked Volunteers and Charlotte. The Rams will lose their Thursday season opener against Charlotte and a Friday game against Tennessee.

It didn’t take long for VCU to find a replacement. VCU landed a spot in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D., replacing Wichita State. The swap was first reported by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Wichita State bowed out due to positive COVID-19 tests. The Rams will play three games in three days, starting against Utah State on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. in a game that will be broadcast on ESPN2.