VCU loses three games scheduled for Orlando to open season

As the wild world of nonconference college basketball scheduling continues to turn, VCU on Monday lost three games it had planned to start the season.

Programs across the country have been scrambling to reshape their schedules since mid-September, after the NCAA pushed the start date of the season back two weeks to Nov. 25, from Nov. 10.

According to reports, ESPN planned to move its early season, multi-team events to Walt Disney World in Orlando in a pseudo bubble or pod setup. Walt Disney World is where the NBA constructed its bubble for its season restart.

VCU’s men’s basketball team was set to play three games in four days in Orlando as part of a four-team event to open the season. Its first game was slated for Nov. 26, with subsequent games on the 27th and 29th.

But CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported Monday afternoon that teams were being informed that the events set to be played in Orlando are now canceled.

VCU coach Mike Rhoades confirmed the news. The program is working on finding another event immediately, he said.

Matchups for the four-team event VCU was in weren’t confirmed, but Rothstein reported that Tennessee, Penn State and Charlotte were involved.