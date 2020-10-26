VCU loses three games scheduled for Orlando to open season

As the wild world of nonconference college basketball scheduling continues to turn, VCU on Monday lost three games it had planned to start the season.
Programs across the country have been scrambling to reshape their schedules since mid-September, after the NCAA pushed the start date of the season back two weeks to Nov. 25, from Nov. 10.
According to reports, ESPN planned to move its early season, multi-team events to Walt Disney World in Orlando in a pseudo bubble or pod setup. Walt Disney World is where the NBA constructed its bubble for its season restart.
VCU’s men’s basketball team was set to play three games in four days in Orlando as part of a four-team event to open the season. Its first game was slated for Nov. 26, with subsequent games on the 27th and 29th.
But CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported Monday afternoon that teams were being informed that the events set to be played in Orlando are now canceled.
VCU coach Mike Rhoades confirmed the news. The program is working on finding another event immediately, he said.
Matchups for the four-team event VCU was in weren’t confirmed, but Rothstein reported that Tennessee, Penn State and Charlotte were involved.
VCU was originally supposed to play in the annual Charleston Classic in Charleston, S.C., Nov. 19, Nov. 20 and Nov. 22, with a field that also included Tennessee, Penn State, the College of Charleston, Florida State, Houston, Oklahoma State and Seton Hall.
The Charleston Classic, according to Rothstein, was one of six ESPN early season events due to shift to Orlando, before Monday’s cancellation. The others were the Champions Classic, Jimmy V Classic, Diamond Head Classic, Orlando Invitational and NIT Season Tip-Off.
In addition to the later start to the season, the maximum game limit was set at 27 this season, down from 31. The later date, less games and travel considerations surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic have contributed to a challenging backdrop for programs, as they try to piece together out-of-conference matchups.
The reduction in games means VCU and other Atlantic 10 programs will get a max of nine potential nonconference game dates, to go with the 18-game A-10 league schedule.
But, with the season a month out, the only game VCU now has set in stone is a Dec. 22 trip to LSU to face former coach Will Wade, to complete the home-and-home series activated when Wade left VCU for Baton Rouge in 2017.
