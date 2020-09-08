VCU men's soccer adds perspective of former MLS veteran Patrick Nyarko to coaching staff

Giffard said Nyarko’s character led him to the thought that he could be a good coach.

“His willingness to help with younger guys when he played,” Giffard said. “I had some friends and former players that played with him different stops along the way, and they always had really positive things to say about him in the locker room and what he was like as a teammate.”

Nyarko has dived in during an unprecedented time, of course. The Rams would usually be solidly into their in-season routine by now. Instead, this time has been all training, Monday through Friday. The team will mix in some Saturday-night scrimmages moving forward.

But Nyarko has been impressed by the players’ attitude and commitment with no immediate reward ahead. There’s still the possibility of a spring season.

Giffard and staff are trying to make this fall semester sans games the best time period of development any of their players have had to this point in their careers.

As part of that, digging from his well of experiences, Nyarko has tried to harp on the importance of the mental side of the sport. That part is crucial to a long career, he said.