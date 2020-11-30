VCU moves forward with valuable first game experience in tow

“But, just live action. Live action, live competition against other people is going to allow us to tweak some things, to get better at certain things and then to reinforce, keep doing what we're doing and get better at the things that are important to us.”

VCU beat Utah State and Memphis in Sioux Falls and fell to West Virginia, which went on to win the Crossover Classic title and elevated from No. 15 to No. 11 in this week’s AP Top 25 rankings.

Rhoades said that the Rams had a good film session Sunday, parsing through the tape of their three contests. He said it was great to see young players making the right plays on both ends — each of VCU’s four freshmen played in each of the three games, and point guard Ace Baldwin has started. Also, the four VCU sophomores who’ve played have combined to account for 44.5% of the team’s minutes thus far.

The No. 1 question Rhoades had heading into the matchups in South Dakota was how the Rams were going to play against new competition, with a new-look group that hadn’t yet faced another team.

“Especially if there was some adversity. And I thought, for most of the three days, we handled that pretty well for a young team,” Rhoades said. “There's some things we definitely got to get better at. But that was one question. We raised the bar, as I told our guys.”