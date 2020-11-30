VCU moves forward with valuable first game experience in tow

For VCU, the end of last season and the beginning of this season were bookended by event cancellations.
The Rams were minutes away from tipping off against Massachusetts when what remained of the Atlantic 10 tournament was axed in March. They were three days away from tipping off against Charlotte when The Volunteer Classic was canceled last week.
In between was an offseason quite unlike any other.
So when VCU finally did get to tip off last Wednesday against Utah State, as part of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D., there was a certain joy that came with it.
"Not just in the players, but in everybody. Including the coaches. Me, as the head coach,” coach Mike Rhoades said Monday.
After capping the event with a win over Memphis Friday night, the Rams (2-1) flew back to Richmond with plenty to digest from their 120 minutes of basketball over three days in Sioux Falls. Rhoades joked last week that his players had banged heads against each other since June, and that he was ready to see them take on someone else.
Now those 120 minutes of game play — the first for this 53rd edition of the Rams — can help inform what’s ahead.
"Some things will change,” Rhoades said of how the game experience will now alter how the Rams prepare and strategize moving forward. “We have tape of us playing other people, and playing against different styles. So that gives us intel.
“But, just live action. Live action, live competition against other people is going to allow us to tweak some things, to get better at certain things and then to reinforce, keep doing what we're doing and get better at the things that are important to us.”
VCU beat Utah State and Memphis in Sioux Falls and fell to West Virginia, which went on to win the Crossover Classic title and elevated from No. 15 to No. 11 in this week’s AP Top 25 rankings.
Rhoades said that the Rams had a good film session Sunday, parsing through the tape of their three contests. He said it was great to see young players making the right plays on both ends — each of VCU’s four freshmen played in each of the three games, and point guard Ace Baldwin has started. Also, the four VCU sophomores who’ve played have combined to account for 44.5% of the team’s minutes thus far.
The No. 1 question Rhoades had heading into the matchups in South Dakota was how the Rams were going to play against new competition, with a new-look group that hadn’t yet faced another team.
“Especially if there was some adversity. And I thought, for most of the three days, we handled that pretty well for a young team,” Rhoades said. “There's some things we definitely got to get better at. But that was one question. We raised the bar, as I told our guys.”
Rhoades’ second biggest question was whether or not his team could press and defend at a high level early in the year. His evaluation? “Not bad. But we definitely can get better.”
Offensively, the biggest thing Rhoades was looking for was players not forcing things But he felt they did at times.
“I thought we took some tough shots,” Rhoades said. “Maybe we had some turnovers that we wish we had back. But overall, against three quality opponents, got some good opportunities.”
Heading into the second week of the season, rebounding is a spot the Rams will emphasize. VCU has the length and size to rebound at a higher level than it did in South Dakota, Rhoades said, when it had a 118-97 overall disparity.
Ahead now is Penn State in State College on Wednesday.
The road back to basketball seemed long but, in one swoop last week, the Rams completed a third of their nonconference allotment for this season. And Rhoades and his staff finally got real game action to use to teach and evaluate.
Now the most important thing from here, Rhoades said, is to keep getting better.
“We raised our standard in South Dakota, and our level of play,” Rhoades said. “Let's see if we can do it again."
