VCU needs to rise and shine earlier, starting with Davidson

VCU basketball coach Mike Rhoades said he got about 3 ½ hours of sleep after the Rams returned late from Wednesday’s 79-70 loss to Duquesne in Pittsburgh.

“[The coaching staff] got right back at it this morning about 7:45,” he said on Thursday evening’s radio show with Robby Robinson. “… We’ve got work to do. We’ve got to get better.”

The Rams (10-5, 1-1 A-10) would benefit from following their coaches’ approach to rising early, starting against Davidson (9-6, 2-1) Saturday at noon at the Siegel Center.

VCU fell behind Duquesne 30-8 with 6:41 left in the first half and spent the rest of the game trying to make up the deficit, twice getting the margin to 7 in the second half.

In their previous two games, the Rams trailed Navy by 13 in the first half and La Salle by 9 in the first half before coming back to win 74-52 and 80-67, respectively. They also have overcome first-half deficits of 9 points (Kennesaw State), 8 (Howard) and 5 (Vanderbilt).

“The biggest thing for us is we’ve got to set the tone early in the game with our defense,” Rhoades said. “That will create more offense for us. We’re digging holes. We fought out of them. [Wednesday] we couldn’t fight out of it.

“You can’t feel yourself out to get into the game,” he added. “That’s how people smack you. That’s what happened the other day. They were much looser than we were. We were playing tight like we didn’t want to mess up. We’ve got to be the other way around. We’ve got to get back to flying around and being loose.”

The Rams turn the ball over at a high clip (15.6 per game). They have seven newcomers this season and some younger players assuming bigger roles, and Rhoades said his team makes "some very immature plays, and that’s lack of experience, still figuring out my specific role.”

“We have too many of the same mistakes,” he said. “That’s what drives me crazy. We harp on it in practice -- just entering the basketball [into the post]. ... Some guys never fed the post before, believe it or not, because most offenses in AAU are ball-screens and five [players] out. We throw it away from guys and they lose their post position. Little things like that.”

Rhoades also wants to see improvement in limiting 3-pointers by the opposition, a traditionally strong area for the Rams. Duquesne hit 11 of 25, including seven in the first half.

Opponents are shooting 33.9% on treys, which ranks 233rd nationally.

“We’re not guarding the ball well enough,” Rhoades said. “It’s getting us in rotation, and we’re giving up too many 3s. We’ve been giving up, the last few games, too many good players shots early in the game to get themselves going."

Six players have scored 20 or more points against the Rams this season. They will face another shooter Saturday in Davidson senior guard Foster Loyer. He’s averaging 17.3 points, shooting 35.9% on 3s (37 of 103), and is coming off a 21-point effort in an 80-57 victory over Loyola Chicago. He’s the top free-throw shooter in the A-10 at 89.5% (68 of 76).

Matt McKillop, a longtime assistant coach at Davidson, succeeded his legendary father Bob when he retired in June after 33 seasons as the Wildcats’ coach and 634 Division I victories.

He’s working with eight freshmen and sophomores on the roster. Three of its losses have been by 3 points or fewer. It lost to No. 1 Purdue 69-61.

“The backbone of the program is the same,” Rhoades said. “They run the same offense. But [Matt McKillop’s] definitely put his own twist on it offensively and defensively. There’s some different things there.

“Still well-disciplined, play really hard, physical … team. They run that motion offense, keep the ball off the floor, and they’ll run the whole clock to get the shot they want.”