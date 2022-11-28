VCU notes: Rams step up full-court pressure

With seven newcomers and players moving around two games into the season because of an injury to point guard/catalyst Ace Baldwin, VCU backed off some on its full-court pressure some against Arizona State, Pittsburgh and Memphis.

Against Kennesaw State on Saturday, the Rams stepped it back up.

Whether it was fatigue – Kennesaw State basically used a seven-man rotation – or playing harder or a combination of factors, the pressure was a factor in helping VCU overcome a game-long deficit to beat the Owls 64-61.

The Rams outscored Kennesaw State 14-4 in the final 5:41. The Owls were 2 for 8 and had four turnovers during that span.

“I thought going into Kennesaw we weren’t pressing enough,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “We weren’t putting enough pressure on the ball up the court. We weren’t looking to go trap. We weren’t looking to be aggressive and causing some issues with the other team’s offense.”

Kennesaw State had 16 turnovers – not a particularly high number for the Rams, but they led to 19 points. Rhoades also thought the pressure at times caused the Owls to start their offense late.

“You’ve got to play to exhaustion, come out, get a break, go back in and play to exhaustion,” he said. “That’s when we’re at our best.”

VCU also cut down on its turnovers. The Rams, who had been averaging almost 17 ½ turnovers, had 14.

“Twelve’s the number I like,” Rhoades said. “But it’s much better than where the number has been.”

Baldwin, Watkins day to day

Rhoades said Baldwin (broken wrist) and starting wing Jamir Watkins (bone bruise in knee) are day to day going into Wednesday’s game against Vanderbilt (3-3) at the Siegel Center (7 p.m.).

Baldwin had surgery 10 days ago and has been on a 2-3 week timetable to return. Watkins, a 6-7 redshirt sophomore, has been dealing with the bone bruise for about a week, Rhoades said. Watkins played only 6 minutes against Kennesaw State.

If neither is able to play, it would leave the Rams (4-2) without two of their top scoring options. Baldwin averaged 12 points and 35.5 minutes, with 14 assists, 10 steals and five turnovers, before the injury. Watkins is averaging 9.2 points and 5.5 rebounds and shooting 41.2% on 3-pointers.

Watkins missed last season while recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee. Rhoades said the bruise is in the other knee.

“Jamir went to the doctor [Monday],” Rhoades said. “As you know [bone bruises are] very painful. Sometimes they linger for a while. But there’s nothing structural or anything like that. It’s more of let’s try to get him feeling better and better so he can feel good about how he’s playing and moving.”

Freshmen 'starting to feel more comfortable'

Among VCU’s freshmen class – 6-7 wing Fats Billups (Varina), 6-10 forward Christian Fermin, 6-8 forward Tobi Lawal and 6-9 walk-on forward Obi Okafor -- Billups was considered a top 100 recruit by ESPN. Fermin was considered one of the top players in Pennsylvania.

They’ve played spot minutes so far and scored 3 points and had nine rebounds combined, but Rhoades says they’re “getting better each week.”

Billups, the Class 4 state player of the year last season, played a season-high 9 1/2 minutes against Kennesaw State. Fermin played 5, and Lawal played 3 ½.

“They’re starting to feel more comfortable on the court,” Rhoades said. “They’re understanding the intensity of how we play defense. It doesn’t happen overnight, but they’re getting better at it. You saw … they contributed to our team.”

Rhoades said “everybody has these expectations for VCU freshmen, and it’s unrealistic because nobody knows, especially the naysayers or the people who think they have voices, ‘Oh, these freshmen should be doing this and that. They’re ranked this and ranked that.’ Nobody cares about that stuff,” he said.

“Leaving your home for the first time in your life, away from a comfortable environment and doing something different and there’s so much that you don’t expect, and how hard it is and how intense it is and how competitive it is and how demanding it is, there’s an adjustment period. Some freshmen learn it quicker than others.

“But I absolutely love that journey these guys are on. All three of them are going to be good players for us here at VCU. When do they get to that point? We’ll see. But that’s the journey part of it. All four of them are doing really well. The best thing about all four of them is all four of them are very coachable. And when you’re very coachable, that’s how you start getting better and better and figuring it out quicker and quicker.”

Quoting:

VCU guard Zeb Jackson, a transfer from Michigan, on the energized Siegel Center crowd down the stretch against Kennesaw State:

“I never even experienced nothing like that before. At Michigan, COVID year is first year. Second year everybody’s coming back. That just gave me a whole bunch of energy I didn’t know I had at the time. They definitely helped us pull that out at the end of the game. I’m guessing that rattled the other team, too.”