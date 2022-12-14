VCU overcomes 25 turnovers to take down Radford 70-62

For about a 6 ½-minute stretch in the second half on Wednesday, VCU found something Rams coach Mike Rhoades undoubtedly would like to bottle.

VCU stopped turning the ball over. It dialed up its pressure defense and turned up the pace, rattled Radford, and finally got some offensive rhythm that led to a series of good passes and shots.

A glimpse of vintage VCU, with the Siegel Center loud and involved, that lasted long enough to produce a 14-0 run that wiped out a 45-39 deficit. That was enough to overcome almost 29 minutes of fumbling, bumbling, humbling turnovers in a 70-62 victory.

“Our defense created some offense,” Rhoades said. “We executed some calls. We got some rhythm on offense. But it was downhill. It was attacking them. It was also getting to the foul line, and we made our free throws in the second half [18 of 22]. That’s how you’ve got to play.

“You’ve just got to take care of the ball.”

That bears repeating because it’s a major reason the Rams (7-4) have struggled to get traction his season and was a major reason they found themselves trailing Radford (6-5) in the second half.

Averaging 15.7 coming in, VCU had a season-high 25, leading to 15 steals and 28 points by Radford. Many came on fumbled balls, passes to spaces players had vacated, or just plain carelessness, often leaving Rhoades exasperated.

“Most of them [are self-inflicted],” said Rams forward Jalen DeLoach, who had five. “Probably like 20 of them. It’s us, not even them.”

On its second possession of the second half, VCU turned the ball over on a pass. A telegraphed pass to the wing on its third possession was intercepted by the Highlanders. A strip-steal and layup ended the fourth.

The fifth resulted in an illegal screen on Tobi Lawal. The sixth was a travel on Ace Baldwin. The seventh? Jamir Watkins lost the ball on a drive.

By the time the sequence ended with DaQuan Smith’s three-point play, the Highlanders had a 35-27 advantage.

“Unfortunately, this has been the way our season’s gone,” Rhoades said. “We have some great offensive possessions, but they’re surrounded by two or three turnovers here or one bad turnover here that leads to a wide-open layup the other way.

“We have some really good pieces. When we don’t turn it over, we get a shot at the rim, or we draw fouls. Some good stuff. But we just absolutely give the ball to the other team. It’s maddening.”

The Rams didn’t pressure as much in the first half – Radford came in averaging 77.1 points and shooting 49.6% (37.4 on 3-pointers) – and Rhoades said he wanted to establish half-court defense first and pick up the pressure as the game went.

The run-and-jump defense started more in the second half, especially with about 11 ½ minutes remaining.

“That’s what they’ve been good at for years,” Radford coach Darris Nichols said. “We just kind of ran down the court. We didn’t see the guys running and jumping. The live-ball turnovers and steals really get them going. We kind of fell asleep a little bit, so they went on a run.”

Nick Kern’s dunk was first, followed by three free throws and DeLoach’s basket inside that gave the Rams a 46-45 lead. Baldwin’s 3-pointer continued the surge, and then Baldwin found Brandon Johns Jr. running the baseline for a layup.

The run eventually extended to 23-5, giving VCU a 62-51 pad with a little more than 5 minutes left and enough to withstand some turnovers and fouls in the last 2:54.

Johns had 18 points (6 of 9 shooting), and DeLoach had 15 points and nine rebounds. Watkins had 8 points, 11 rebounds and five turnovers.

Baldwin, back in the lineup after missing the previous game with a sprained left (shooting) wrist, finished with 10 points -- including somehow spinning a shot off the glass enough to make a reverse layup, draw a foul and complete a three-point play – and six assists but had six turnovers.

He missed four games earlier after breaking his right wrist and having it surgically repaired.

Baldwin returned to practice on Tuesday.

“He didn’t touch a ball for about seven days,” Rhoades said. “That takes a toll on anybody. But he plays really hard and he tries to play the right way, and we need more and more guys to continue to do that.”

Kenyon Giles had 13 points and Smith 11 for Radford, which was hampered by foul issues in the second half (26 for the game).

The Highlanders shot 38.6%, 33.3% on 3-pointers, and had 17 turnovers.

VCU took only 45 shots – and just 7 treys -- because of the turnovers. The positives were it made 48.9% overall and outrebounded Radford 40-27.

“Proud of our guys [in the] second half down the stretch,” Rhoades said. “I just think we played harder and tougher from the 10-minute mark. I think at one point we had nine straight stops, so I was really proud of our approach on the defensive end.

“If we didn’t have some bonehead fouls at the end, we probably would have kept them in the low 50s.”

Notes: VCU assistant coach J.D. Byers wasn’t at the game. He and his wife welcomed a baby on Wednesday. … The Rams take on Northern Illinois on Saturday at the Siegel Center at 4 p.m.

FG FT Reb

RADFORD M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

Archer 22 2-3 2-3 4-6 0 4 6

Niang 11 2-4 0-0 0-1 0 1 4

Antoine 29 3-6 2-2 0-1 1 5 9

Jeffers 20 1-5 3-7 1-3 2 4 5

Smith 26 4-11 1-1 1-3 3 4 11

Giles 31 5-14 2-2 1-1 1 1 13

Ezeakudo 25 2-5 0-0 1-4 3 3 5

Jules 18 1-3 2-2 0-4 0 2 4

Yamazaki 9 2-4 0-0 0-0 0 1 5

Koureissi 8 0-2 0-2 1-2 0 1 0

Totals 200 22-57 12-19 9-25 10 26 62

Percentages: FG .386, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Smith 2-6, Ezeakudo 1-1, Antoine 1-2, Yamazaki 1-2, Giles 1-4, Jeffers 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocks: 4 (Archer 2, Jules, Niang). Turnovers: 16 (Antoine 3, Giles 3, Jeffers 3, Ezeakudo 2, Archer, Koureissi, Niang, Smith, Yamazaki). Steals: 15 (Antoine 6, Giles 3, Ezeakudo 2, Jeffers 2, Smith, Yamazaki).

FG FT Reb

VCU M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

DeLoach 25 7-11 1-3 5-9 0 3 15

Johns 31 6-9 6-7 1-3 1 2 18

Watkins 32 2-6 3-4 1-11 1 2 8

Baldwin 36 4-8 1-1 0-0 6 1 10

Nunn 27 1-2 3-6 0-1 1 5 5

Jackson 16 0-2 6-6 0-3 2 1 6

Shriver 11 0-1 0-0 0-2 1 0 0

Kern 9 1-2 2-2 0-2 0 0 4

Banks 7 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 3

Lawal 7 0-2 1-2 3-3 1 3 1

Totals 200 22-45 23-31 10-34 13 17 70

Percentages: FG .489, FT .742. 3-Point Goals: 3-7, .429 (Banks 1-1, Baldwin 1-2, Watkins 1-2, Kern 0-1, Shriver 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Blocks: 6 (DeLoach 3, Johns, Nunn, Watkins). Turnovers: 25 (Baldwin 6, DeLoach 5, Watkins 5, Nunn 3, Jackson 2, Johns 2, Lawal, Shriver). Steals: 8 (Watkins 3, Nunn 2, Baldwin, DeLoach, Johns).

Radford 28 34 — 62

VCU 26 44 — 70