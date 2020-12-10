VCU point guard Sarah Te-Biasu demonstrating veteran presence as a freshman

“He helped me to love the game,” Te-Biasu said. “And how he played basketball, it just helped me to learn and become a better player."

When Te-Biasu went on to play Niagara Prep, located in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada — for her final two years of high school — she became an Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association first-team all-star. That’s where VCU saw her play. The Rams have a good relationship with Niagra Prep coach Dave Picton, VCU coach Beth O’Boyle said.

From O’Boyle’s view, one of the best things about Te-Biasu is that she sees the floor well and, subsequently, makes good decisions. She saw the veteran-like presence in Te-Biasu even back in high school.

“And that decision making sometimes, when you make the jump from high school to college, is the hardest part. And she's done a really good job with that. She's been taking care of the ball and handling different types of defenses,” said O’Boyle, who notched her 200th career head coaching victory in the Rams’ season opener against Saint Mary’s.

When Te-Biasu got to campus, she put in work on her shot, and also on her first step on drives, which she had to adjust to avoid travel calls coming from playing under International Basketball Association (FIBA) rules.