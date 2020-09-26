VCU preparation boosted by college basketball start date

The coaching staff to this point, particularly with a young team (four freshmen, five sophomores, two juniors, two seniors), has taken a gradual approach, avoiding pressing the gas too far too early ahead of Oct. 14.

“We have a competitive group,” Rhoades said. “They've been really going after each other when we do go live, which is great. That's something we [hang] our hat on for sure. But it's like daily improvement. Can we get a little bit better every day?”

The team is scrimmaging five on five regularly now. And, on Friday, the team practiced in the Siegel Center instead of the Basketball Development Center — its first time back there since March.

Despite the six new faces within this year’s team, and so many young pieces, it’s a group that has seemed to mesh well. It started with players’ off-court chemistry, freshman guard Josh Banks said, and is carrying over in their games against each other in practice.

Players are picking up particulars in each other, like where teammates prefer to receive the ball.

“We gel together so much, we call each other family. We call each other brothers,” Banks said. “And we're always going to have each other's back. So, the chemistry now is just off the charts.”