VCU preparation boosted by college basketball start date

When VCU coach Mike Rhoades heard confirmation of the start date for the upcoming college basketball season — Nov. 25 — his reaction was easy to guess.
“Just, 'Thank goodness,' right? Just excited,” Rhoades said.
All along, since early June, VCU players have been training on campus in various capacities. But up until the start date was announced, on Sept. 9, the work was being put toward what seemingly was a moving target.
Now there’s — if all goes as planned — a concrete day to look forward to.
If the season was able to start on Nov. 10, as originally intended, teams would be beginning official preseason practice this Tuesday. With the delay, that now won’t happen until Oct. 14.
Still, there’s more pep in players’ steps during the current training period, with Nov. 25 on their minds.
“Guys have just been waiting and waiting. It's like, 'We know we're going to have a date. Just don't know what yet,'” senior forward Corey Douglas said. “As soon as I heard that, I got excited. Coach texted everybody. Like everybody was turnt up, ready to go."
Teams, at this point of the offseason, are allowed 12 hours per week together to train and condition, including a maximum of eight hours per week of on-court instruction. When practice begins on Oct. 14, there’ll be less weight room work and more time on the court.
The coaching staff to this point, particularly with a young team (four freshmen, five sophomores, two juniors, two seniors), has taken a gradual approach, avoiding pressing the gas too far too early ahead of Oct. 14.
“We have a competitive group,” Rhoades said. “They've been really going after each other when we do go live, which is great. That's something we [hang] our hat on for sure. But it's like daily improvement. Can we get a little bit better every day?”
The team is scrimmaging five on five regularly now. And, on Friday, the team practiced in the Siegel Center instead of the Basketball Development Center — its first time back there since March.
Despite the six new faces within this year’s team, and so many young pieces, it’s a group that has seemed to mesh well. It started with players’ off-court chemistry, freshman guard Josh Banks said, and is carrying over in their games against each other in practice.
Players are picking up particulars in each other, like where teammates prefer to receive the ball.
“We gel together so much, we call each other family. We call each other brothers,” Banks said. “And we're always going to have each other's back. So, the chemistry now is just off the charts.”
Douglas, who has been with Rhoades going back to their days at Rice, is now the elder statesman of the team. His nickname is “Wop,” and Banks joked they now call him “Uncle Wop.”
But it seems it’s a nickname that’s been earned. Douglas is speaking up more, talking to teammates one on one after mistakes. He’s also, with his experience in the system, been someone others come to with questions.
Banks said Douglas’ leadership has been tremendous. And Douglas is healthy now, too, experiencing a “night and day” difference in his left foot, which he had surgery on after last season.
But ask Banks or Rhoades about leadership, and you’re likely to get multiple names. Senior transfer Levi Stockard III, juniors KeShawn Curry and Vince Williams, sophomore Bones Hyland, and freshman Ace Baldwin are among them.
"Everybody has their own leadership in their own kind of way,” Banks said.
Behind the scenes, the staff is continuing to try to reassemble the nonconference schedule around the new, Nov. 25 start date. It’s something that could perhaps be done in about a week, perhaps longer.
And it looks like at least a portion of the schedule will be played in some type of bubble or pod atmosphere.
But, however it looks, the Rams now have a date. And that’s what they’re striving toward.
"We're all just locked in,” Banks said. “With fire in our eyes."
(804) 649-6442
@wayneeppsjr