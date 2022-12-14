VCU recovers from poor start to take down Radford 70-62

For most of the last 11-plus minutes of the second half on Wednesday, VCU found something.

That was enough to overcome almost 29 minutes of fumbling, bumbling, humbling turnovers in a 70-62 victory over Radford at the Siegel Center.

Trailing 45-39 with a little more than 11½ minutes left, VCU dialed up its pressure, got the crowd loud and involved by turning up the pace and scrambling to generate turnovers and bad shots, finally got a series of good passes and shots, and went on a 15-0 spurt to mostly assume control.

That was part of a 23-6 run overall for the Rams (7-4).

“We just played harder than them in the second half,” Jalen DeLoach said. “We wanted it more.”

Nick Kern got it started with a dunk. Three free throws and DeLoach’s basket inside gave VCU a 46-45 lead. Ace Baldwin’s 3-pointer continued the surge, and then Baldwin found Brandon Johns Jr. running the baseline for a layup.

A few possessions later, Baldwin somehow got enough spin on the ball to make a reverse layup, draw a foul and complete a 3-point play.

Johns had 18 points (6-of-9 shooting), and DeLoach had 15 points and nine rebounds but five turnovers.

Baldwin, back in the lineup after missing the previous game with a sprained left (shooting) wrist, finished with 10 points and six assists but had six turnovers. He missed four games earlier after breaking his right wrist and having it surgically repaired.

Kenyon Giles had 13 points and DaQuan Smith 11 for Radford (6-5), which was hampered by foul issues in the second half.

VCU certainly didn’t solve its season-long turnover issues. Averaging 15.7 coming in, it had a season-high 25. Many came on fumbled balls, passes to spaces players had vacated, or just plain carelessness, often leaving Rams coach Mike Rhoades exasperated.

“Most of them [are self-inflicted],” DeLoach said. “Probably like 20 of them. It’s us, not even them.”

On its second possession of the second half, VCU turned the ball over on a pass. A telegraphed pass to the wing on its third possession was intercepted by Radford. A strip-steal and layup ended the fourth.

The fifth resulted in an illegal screen on Tobi Lawal. The sixth was a travel on Baldwin. The seventh? Jamir Watkins lost the ball.

By the time the sequence ended with Smith’s three-point play, the Highlanders had a 35-27 advantage.

When the Rams weren’t turning the ball over, they were able to make 22 of 45 shots (48.9%).

The first half wasn’t much better. VCU had eight turnovers and missed several layups.

Still, the Rams, making a concerted effort to get the ball inside, particularly to DeLoach, were able to build a 17-9 lead with 7:28 left.

Radford, which came in averaging 77.1 points and shooting 49.6% (37.4 on 3-pointers), was 4 for 18 and 0 for 5 behind the arc at that point. Treys on three successive possessions from Ezeakudo Onyebuchi, Smith and Bryan Antoine started the Highlanders on a 19-9 run to finish the half.

Radford tied the game on Justin Archer’s 3-point play, then took a 28-24 lead on layups by Smith and Onyebuchi. Kern’s two free throws made it 28-26 at the break.

VCU was just 10 of 27 from the field and 1 of 5 on 3-pointers at halftime. It was 5 off 9 at the foul line.

Notes: VCU assistant coach J.D. Byers wasn’t at the game. He and his wife welcomed a baby on Wednesday. … The Rams take on Northern Illinois on Saturday at the Siegel Center at 4 p.m.

FG FT Reb

RADFORD M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

Archer 22 2-3 2-3 4-6 0 4 6

Niang 11 2-4 0-0 0-1 0 1 4

Antoine 29 3-6 2-2 0-1 1 5 9

Jeffers 20 1-5 3-7 1-3 2 4 5

Smith 26 4-11 1-1 1-3 3 4 11

Giles 31 5-14 2-2 1-1 1 1 13

Ezeakudo 25 2-5 0-0 1-4 3 3 5

Jules 18 1-3 2-2 0-4 0 2 4

Yamazaki 9 2-4 0-0 0-0 0 1 5

Koureissi 8 0-2 0-2 1-2 0 1 0

Totals 200 22-57 12-19 9-25 10 26 62

Percentages: FG .386, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Smith 2-6, Ezeakudo 1-1, Antoine 1-2, Yamazaki 1-2, Giles 1-4, Jeffers 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocks: 4 (Archer 2, Jules, Niang). Turnovers: 16 (Antoine 3, Giles 3, Jeffers 3, Ezeakudo 2, Archer, Koureissi, Niang, Smith, Yamazaki). Steals: 15 (Antoine 6, Giles 3, Ezeakudo 2, Jeffers 2, Smith, Yamazaki).

FG FT Reb

VCU M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

DeLoach 25 7-11 1-3 5-9 0 3 15

Johns 31 6-9 6-7 1-3 1 2 18

Watkins 32 2-6 3-4 1-11 1 2 8

Baldwin 36 4-8 1-1 0-0 6 1 10

Nunn 27 1-2 3-6 0-1 1 5 5

Jackson 16 0-2 6-6 0-3 2 1 6

Shriver 11 0-1 0-0 0-2 1 0 0

Kern 9 1-2 2-2 0-2 0 0 4

Banks 7 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 3

Lawal 7 0-2 1-2 3-3 1 3 1

Totals 200 22-45 23-31 10-34 13 17 70

Percentages: FG .489, FT .742. 3-Point Goals: 3-7, .429 (Banks 1-1, Baldwin 1-2, Watkins 1-2, Kern 0-1, Shriver 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Blocks: 6 (DeLoach 3, Johns, Nunn, Watkins). Turnovers: 25 (Baldwin 6, DeLoach 5, Watkins 5, Nunn 3, Jackson 2, Johns 2, Lawal, Shriver). Steals: 8 (Watkins 3, Nunn 2, Baldwin, DeLoach, Johns).

Radford 28 34 — 62

VCU 26 44 — 70