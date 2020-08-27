VCU reports cluster of 44 COVID-19 cases in athletics

Less than two weeks into the fall semester, VCU has encountered a significant cluster of COVID-19 cases within its athletic department.
According to VCU’s online COVID-19 dashboard, there was a cluster of 44 positive cases from athletics as of Wednesday. The total was first reported by The Commonwealth Times.
Reached Wednesday night, an athletic spokesman directed the Times-Dispatch to a university spokesman saying that athletics’ only comment “is that all teams are following university protocols.”
The university spokesman said that he “wouldn’t be able to provide additional details about the student-athletes so as to not compromise their privacy.”
The 44 cases in athletics represent more than half of the total cases VCU’s dashboard reported across the student body. As of Wednesday, that total was 79.
According to the dashboard page, because of the 44 cases from athletics, the university opened up more isolation living space on campus. VCU had reserved 50 beds for isolation in its Gladding Residence Center III. It has now added more beds in what was its Honors College residence Hall, for a total of 160.
VCU has seen its total of active student coronavirus cases continue to go up over the past week. The university confirmed that it had 25 student and 11 employee cases last Thursday. By Sunday, the school had 58 student cases and 12 employee cases. Then Wednesday it was 79 student cases and 12 employee cases.
VCU required students to test for COVID-19 before returning to campus. Fall semester began on Aug. 17, some in person and some online.
Some athletes returned to campus well before the start of the semester, for training. Members of the men’s and women’s basketball teams resumed training at VCU’s Basketball Development Center in early June and workouts continued through the first week of August, before picking back up last week.
Some others reconvened this month. Field hockey, for example, began practice on Aug. 10. Senior midfielder Maite Sturm said last Friday that members of her team were tested on Aug. 5, and that all were negative.
Men’s basketball coach Mike Rhoades said last Thursday that, of the about 100 coronavirus tests administered in hoops over the course of the late spring and summer, just one positive result was received.
The Atlantic 10, VCU’s athletic conference, postponed fall sports seasons last month. There’s the possibility of those of seasons moving to the spring. So, at the moment, VCU’s teams are not taking part in any interscholastic competition.
