VCU reports cluster of 44 COVID-19 cases in athletics

Less than two weeks into the fall semester, VCU has encountered a significant cluster of COVID-19 cases within its athletic department.

According to VCU’s online COVID-19 dashboard, there was a cluster of 44 positive cases from athletics as of Wednesday. The total was first reported by The Commonwealth Times.

Reached Wednesday night, an athletic spokesman directed the Times-Dispatch to a university spokesman saying that athletics’ only comment “is that all teams are following university protocols.”

The university spokesman said that he “wouldn’t be able to provide additional details about the student-athletes so as to not compromise their privacy.”

The 44 cases in athletics represent more than half of the total cases VCU’s dashboard reported across the student body. As of Wednesday, that total was 79.

According to the dashboard page, because of the 44 cases from athletics, the university opened up more isolation living space on campus. VCU had reserved 50 beds for isolation in its Gladding Residence Center III. It has now added more beds in what was its Honors College residence Hall, for a total of 160.