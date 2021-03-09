VCU’s Taya Robinson on all-Atlantic 10 first team; UR's Addie Budnik is rookie of the year

The first competition of the 2021 Atlantic 10 women’s basketball tournament ended in a tie. Fordham’s Anna DeWolfe, a 5-8 sophomore guard, and Rhode Island’s Emmanuelle Tahane, a 6-1 redshirt junior forward, were named Tuesday as co-Atlantic -10 Players of the Year following a poll of the league’s 14 head coaches.
DeWolfe leads the conference in scoring (21.5 ppg) and 3-point field goals per game (2.7). Tahane is averaging a double-double: 15.1 points and 10.3 rebounds.
Joining DeWolfe and Tahane on the all-conference first team were VCU’s Taya Robinson, a 5-10 senior guard from Huguenot High School; Dayton’s Jenna Giacone, a 6-1 redshirt senior guard; Sam Breen, a 6-1 senior forward from UMass; and Ciaja Harbison, a 5-6 junior guard from Saint Louis.
Robinson leads the Rams with a 13.7-point scoring average. Other contributions include a 5.9 rebounding average, 30 steals and a team-high 16 blocked shots. Robinson also earned a spot on the A-10’s all-defensive team.
University of Richmond forward Addie Budnik, a 6-2 freshman, was chosen as the A-10 Rookie of the Year. Budnik will carry averages of 11.8 points and 5 rebounds into the Spiders’ A-10 tournament opener. Joining Budnik on the all-rookie team was VCU’s Sarah Te-Biasu, a 5-5 freshman guard (10.5 points, 62 assists).
Dayton’s Araion Bradshaw, a 5-6 redshirt senior guard, was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year.
Richmond forward Kate Klimkiewicz, a 6-0 junior, was named to the second team. Klimkiewicz leads the Spiders with 14 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. VCU’s Tera Reed, a 6-0 senior guard, was named to the third team. Reed is averaging 13.7 points. She leads the Rams with 74 regular-season assists.
Rhode Island’s Tammi Reiss was chosen as the Atlantic 10 women’s coach of the year. Reiss, a former Kodak All-American at the University of Virginia, helped the Rams from a 6-10 conference record last year to 11-4 in the COVID- curtailed 2020-21 season.
A-10 honors
Co-Players of the Year: Anna DeWolfe, Fordham; Emmanuelle Tahane, Rhode Island
Defensive Player of the Year: Araion Bradshaw, Dayton
Rookie of the Year: Addie Budnik, Richmond
Most Improved Player: Jenna Giacone, Dayton
Sixth Woman of the Year: Tenin Magassa, Dayton
Coach of the Year: Tammi Reiss, Rhode Island
First team: Jenna Giacone, Dayton; Anna DeWolfe, Fordham; Sam Breen, UMass; Emmanuelle Tehane, Rhode Island; Ciaja Harbison, Saint Louis; Taya Robinson, VCU
Second team: Erin Whalen, Dayton; Kendell Heremaia, Fordham; Kayla Spruill, La Salle; Destiney Philoxy, UMass; Marie-Paule Foppossi, Rhode Island; Kate Klimkiewicz, Richmond
Third team: Araion Bradshaw, Dayton; Kaitlyn Downey, Fordham; Claire Jacobs, La Salle; Asianae Johnson, St. Bonaventure; Brooke Flowers, Saint Louis; Tera Reed, VCU
All-academic: Erin Whalen, Dayton; Kaitlyn Downey, Fordham; Anna DeWolfe, Fordham; Sam Breen, UMass; Emmanuelle Tehane, Rhode Island
All-defensive: Araion Bradshaw, Dayton; Taya Robinson, VCU; Brooke Flowers, Saint Louis; Ciaja Harbison, Saint Louis; Jasmine Whitney, George Washington