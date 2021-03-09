VCU’s Taya Robinson on all-Atlantic 10 first team; UR's Addie Budnik is rookie of the year

The first competition of the 2021 Atlantic 10 women’s basketball tournament ended in a tie. Fordham’s Anna DeWolfe, a 5-8 sophomore guard, and Rhode Island’s Emmanuelle Tahane, a 6-1 redshirt junior forward, were named Tuesday as co-Atlantic -10 Players of the Year following a poll of the league’s 14 head coaches.

DeWolfe leads the conference in scoring (21.5 ppg) and 3-point field goals per game (2.7). Tahane is averaging a double-double: 15.1 points and 10.3 rebounds.

Joining DeWolfe and Tahane on the all-conference first team were VCU’s Taya Robinson, a 5-10 senior guard from Huguenot High School; Dayton’s Jenna Giacone, a 6-1 redshirt senior guard; Sam Breen, a 6-1 senior forward from UMass; and Ciaja Harbison, a 5-6 junior guard from Saint Louis.

Robinson leads the Rams with a 13.7-point scoring average. Other contributions include a 5.9 rebounding average, 30 steals and a team-high 16 blocked shots. Robinson also earned a spot on the A-10’s all-defensive team.

University of Richmond forward Addie Budnik, a 6-2 freshman, was chosen as the A-10 Rookie of the Year. Budnik will carry averages of 11.8 points and 5 rebounds into the Spiders’ A-10 tournament opener. Joining Budnik on the all-rookie team was VCU’s Sarah Te-Biasu, a 5-5 freshman guard (10.5 points, 62 assists).