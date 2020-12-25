VCU staffers' plates fuller to enable Rams to play

At about 11 p.m. the night before VCU’s scheduled game against Massachusetts in the second round of the Atlantic 10 tournament in New York City, Jimmy Martelli met with Ed McLaughlin in the lobby of the Rams’ hotel.
That night, March 11, was when the reality of the coronavirus pandemic’s effect on the sports world really began to be felt. It was when the Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, and the NBA season was suspended indefinitely.
When Martelli, the VCU men’s basketball team’s director of operations, saw McLaughlin, VCU vice president and director of athletics, multiple questions swirled. The Rams were set to tip off at the Barclays Center some 13 hours later.
“I just said, 'Hey, what's going on? What's the latest? What are you hearing?'” said Martelli, who tackles tasks like travel and scheduling for the program.
The question of if VCU and UMass would actually play remained until just minutes before tip off, before the teams were finally told that there would be no game and that the rest of the tournament was off — just as other leagues elsewhere took the same actions.
In VCU’s locker room afterward, following his address to the team, coach Mike Rhoades looked at Martelli to ask, “When can we get home?”
That trip was the first time the Rams had to reckon with the pandemic.
“And it really hasn't stopped since then,” Martelli said.
Now in this next season, where stringent COVID-19 testing protocols are the norm just to get on the court, it’s hoops support staffers like Martelli who are making sure the boxes are checked to play.
Asked who on his staff has seen their job description change the most in this unique year, Rhoades cited Martelli and sports medicine director Dennis Williams, in addition to VCU administration.
“They have to deal with all this stuff daily,” Rhoades said earlier this month. “And there's a lot of changes."
The abrupt end to the season in Brooklyn gave way to a spring of planning. Spring sports, too, were wiped out and VCU classes went virtual.
For hoops, eyes turned toward the summer. VCU put together five or six different plans and calendars for how summer training could go and, as the landscape continued to evolve, eventually settled on three or four.
As much information as possible on policies and protocols was gathered, from a variety of sources — NBA and WNBA included — for use at VCU’s own facilities.
After players started returning in early June, testing for COVID-19 began to be conducted, primarily on an entry basis when players returned to campus from home. That ramped up to once-per-week testing in the fall semester. Eventually, in mid November, things progressed to a minimum of three tests per week for men’s and women’s players, on nonconsecutive days — per NCAA recommendations.
That’s a major bear Martelli, Williams and Co. have had to tackle. A testing site was set up for the Rams’ men’s and women’s programs in VCU’s Sports Medicine Center adjacent to the Siegel Center and across the street from the Basketball Development Center, which has made things easier.
Martelli and Erica Snow, the women’s basketball team’s director of operations, sat in a conference room in the Basketball Development Center, 6 feet apart, and hashed out a schedule that worked for both the men’s and women’s teams.
On the designated days, testing occurs from 8:10 a.m. to about 1:30 p.m. And it was important to them that they kept testing times consistent so players don’t have to remember different times for different days.
But it still requires frequent communication and collaboration between Martelli and Snow.
"Now we're working with men's basketball, so you have a men's player who's in front of you getting tested, time slot before you. And then women's after,” Snow said. “So me and Jimmy, we're always like, 'Hey, can we switch this person's time slot? Or, 'Hey, we really need to get in early today so can we take over the morning time slots?'"
Williams, meanwhile, primarily plays a middleman role, communicating with VCU administration, Martelli and the men's coaching staff. Some days, Williams said Martelli is the last person he speaks to before he goes to sleep, because they’re always trying to ensure the testing is mapped out the way it needs to be.
Players fill out a symptom checklist form in the morning, and Williams checks those off to ensure no one has symptoms, and can subsequently enter the team facilities. He also gets the testing results and reviews them before reporting them to Martelli and VCU administration.
Sometimes, for away games, he has to communicate with and send testing results to an opposing team’s physician, along with an attestation form verifying NCAA guidelines have been followed, in order to get the green light to play.
“I'm just kind of like the guy who needs to be able to communicate to all sides and make sure that everybody's on the same page,” Williams said.
For Martelli, what in the past may have fit into a template in regards to travel and the run-up to an away game, now may look different depending on the destination.
For example, VCU will travel to play Saint Joseph’s for its A-10 opener next Wednesday. Because of testing protocols in Philadelphia, the Rams will have to be tested before the game, which will alter the game-day itinerary.
"Typically a lot of our travel and things of that nature would've been done in the summertime, just with scheduling,” Martelli said. “And now all of that stuff, obviously, is still being handled, because of different protocols.”
Snow said the away games are the most challenging part of the job right now.
“Every school has different protocols or different ways or different ways that they adjust everything,” she said.
For both Martelli and Snow, a goal during this time — amplified compared to a typical year — is helping their respective coaching staffs be able to focus their attention on basketball. And not as much on the periphery activity, which this year is so pervasive.
Martelli described it as deciphering what he’s being told — what’s going to be finalized and what’s not and, subsequently, what may be worth sharing.
“I'm trying to make their lives easier, so that they don't even have to think about anything other than basketball,” Snow said.
Martelli has been around basketball basically his whole life. His father, Phil, was an assistant (1985-95) then longtime head coach (1995-2019) at Saint Joseph’s, and is currently an assistant at Michigan.
But to Martelli, in this season unlike any other, what he said has been emphasized is the day-to-day process. Rhoades’ core values have always been up on the wall in the team facility and have always been talked about, Martelli said.
Now, though, their meaning seems amplified as the Rams navigate all they must just to be able to play.
“What carries each day is enthusiasm. Our core values say, 'Be enthusiastic about the opportunity that we have. And be appreciative,'” Martelli said. “Those two core values — the third one is toughness — but those two core values, if they carry your day, then everything else will kind of fall into place.”
