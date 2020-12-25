VCU staffers' plates fuller to enable Rams to play

“Every school has different protocols or different ways or different ways that they adjust everything,” she said.

For both Martelli and Snow, a goal during this time — amplified compared to a typical year — is helping their respective coaching staffs be able to focus their attention on basketball. And not as much on the periphery activity, which this year is so pervasive.

Martelli described it as deciphering what he’s being told — what’s going to be finalized and what’s not and, subsequently, what may be worth sharing.

“I'm trying to make their lives easier, so that they don't even have to think about anything other than basketball,” Snow said.

Martelli has been around basketball basically his whole life. His father, Phil, was an assistant (1985-95) then longtime head coach (1995-2019) at Saint Joseph’s, and is currently an assistant at Michigan.

But to Martelli, in this season unlike any other, what he said has been emphasized is the day-to-day process. Rhoades’ core values have always been up on the wall in the team facility and have always been talked about, Martelli said.

Now, though, their meaning seems amplified as the Rams navigate all they must just to be able to play.

“What carries each day is enthusiasm. Our core values say, 'Be enthusiastic about the opportunity that we have. And be appreciative,'” Martelli said. “Those two core values — the third one is toughness — but those two core values, if they carry your day, then everything else will kind of fall into place.”