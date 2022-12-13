VCU still looking 'to put it all together'

At the one-third mark of the season, the VCU basketball team has kind of been like the homeowner trying to eradicate weeds in the yard.

Pull 'em up, spray 'em, watch many of 'em disappear -- and then get frustrated when they keep coming back.

In various games this season the Rams’ crabgrass and clover has been some combination of turnovers, missed free throws, missed shots, defense, fouls committed and rebounding.

“Consistent in all aspects of the game, without a doubt,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said in response to what the Rams need to become a better team.

“We had some possessions [Sunday in a 70-60 victory over Howard] where we really moved the ball and we got each other opportunities to be aggressive and score it at the rim, got inside-outside shots, drew fouls. But we’ve got to put it all together.”

Getting a start on some of that is what VCU (6-4) will be seeking when it takes on Radford (6-4) Wednesday at the Siegel Center (7 p.m.).

The top priority for Rhoades is turnovers, a chickweed that hasn't gone away. The Rams, who have three sophomores starting and seven newcomers, are averaging 15.7, somewhat negating their usual advantage in getting the opposition to cough up the ball (17.8) and creating more possessions.

“We’ve got to take care of the ball, No. 1, and get a good shot every time,” Rhoades said.

It hasn’t helped that the lineup has been in flux with injuries and illness. Junior point guard Ace Baldwin has missed half of VCU’s games. The left-hander, who has just 10 turnovers in five games, is day to day after missing Sunday’s game with a sprained left wrist.

He missed four games earlier after having a broken right wrist surgically repaired.

“When Ace is out there, the ball moves better, and I think it’s contagious because … the rest of the guys follow,” Rhoades said. “When he’s not out there, it really sticks. We really fight the guy guarding us. We show tape of that. We do some individual stuff with our guys. It’s the right way to play, and that’s when we’re at our best. We’ve got to get there.”

Another part of the turnover problem, Rhoades says, is the Rams have been “fighting the game” too much.

That means, among several things, making easy plays, not trying to make up for a bad play, and not thinking you have to do something great with the ball every time you touch it.

“When we fight the game, that turns into turnovers, turns into poor shots. Your mind’s not right when you get fouled and go to the free-throw line,” Rhoades said. “They’re learning experiences right there.

“If we get better in that area, then you become a more consistent team.”

Rhoades also said he thought "this team would shoot it much better" on 3-pointers. The Rams are making only 29.3% of their treys. That's dropped to 21.4% in the past three games (5-28, 5-21, 5-21).

Radford has lost at Marquette (79-69), at Notre Dame (79-76), at William & Mary (62-51) and last week at VMI (77-74). The Highlanders have beaten A-10 member George Washington (86-76).

Led by 5-foot-11 freshman guard Kenyon Giles (12.2 points, 43.5% on 3s), 6-1 junior guard DaQuan Smith (11.6) and 6-1 senior guard Josiah Jeffers (10.3), Radford averages 77.1 points. The Highlanders are shooting 49.6% and 37.4% on 3-pointers.

VCU and Radford last met in the 2015-16 season, with the Rams taking a 75-50 victory. VCU leads the series 6-3.