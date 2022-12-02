VCU travels to Temple, with higher level nonconference games getting harder to find

VCU’s victory over SEC member Vanderbilt on Wednesday at the Siegel Center was the return game of a home-and-home series.

The Rams travel to American Athletic Conference member Temple on Saturday, and the Owls come to the Siegel Center next season as part of a home-and-home arrangement.

Those kind of games against programs from top conferences — the ones VCU needs to build quality nonconference resumes for NCAA tournament consideration — are getting more difficult to find, Rams coach Mike Rhoades said.

“It’s harder in the last three years, two years, than ever before,” he said.

Teams never have been eager to come to the crazy environment of the Siegel Center, where the Rams have won at an 85% clip (305-54) since the building opened for the 1999-2000 season.

But reducing a limited menu further has been Power Five conferences going to 20 conference games and playing in early-season tournaments plus challenge events against other Power Five conferences.

“Scheduling is the hardest part of the job, without a doubt,” Rhoades said. “ … I think Temple’s in the same boat as we are. It looks great when you have them on the schedule, but a lot of teams don’t want to put them on their schedule.

“It’s like VCU. Everyone says, ‘Why aren’t we playing these guys?’ or … ‘Why can’t we get more big games at home?’ Because nobody wants to come here and play, nor do they want us to come to their gym to play. It’s just fact. We’re trying like crazy to do it.”

VCU long has been frustrated by the unwillingness of high-major teams to come to Richmond. In 2013, when the Rams were meeting UVa as part of a home-and-home deal, then-VCU coach Shaka Smart thought it was “just an isolated series” that wouldn’t necessarily open doors for the Rams.

“I don't know that I would come to play VCU, either, if I was at one of those schools,” Smart said. “It's a tough place to come and win for a lot of different reasons. When you're scheduling, you try to schedule people that you're going to have a pretty good chance to beat."

Smart, of course, had to come to Richmond as the coach of Texas as part of a sage clause in his VCU contract that mandated a home-and-home series with a school for which he left. Former VCU coaches Jeff Capel (Oklahoma), Anthony Grant (Alabama) and Will Wade (LSU) had the same deal.

Aside from those schools and UVa, the top nonconference teams to visit the Siegel Center during the regular season since 2012-13 have been Wichita State, Butler, Cincinnati and Georgia Tech.

Most of VCU’s top matchups come in early-season tournaments at neutral sites. The Rams played Arizona State (63-59 loss) and Pittsburgh (71-67 win) in the Legends Classic this season. They have lost at Memphis (62-47) and beat Vanderbilt (70-65).

They also try to schedule home games against teams expected to finish high in lower conferences.

“We have discussions and conversations with so many people out there,” Rhoades said. “It’s been really hard even trying to get a neutral game against those [big] guys. I could go through a list of teams we tried to play all over the country in neutral games, and we got a no.”

Temple hasn’t been the power it was in the A-10 -- since leaving the league after the 2012-13 season, it has had three seasons with more than 20 wins. Expected to be in the upper tier of the AAC this season, the Owls are 4-4 with a win over Villanova (68-64) and losses to Wagner (76-73 in OT), Vanderbilt (89-87 in OT), St. John’s (78-72) and Richmond (61-49).

While VCU isn’t keen on one-off road games against high-major teams, Rhoades said the Rams may have to consider some two-for-one gigs, where they would play on the road twice in exchange for one home game.

“Which stink,” he said. “But maybe going to a North Carolina twice so they can come here once -- I’m just using a team, but something like that. [Or] finding neutral games that people will accept us and play.

“We’re not the only team. There’s teams like us that are battling this.”