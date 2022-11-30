VCU-Vanderbilt

Everything goes better with Ace.

Riding the return of point guard Ace Baldwin, VCU beat Vanderbilt 70-65 in a game that included three consecutive technical fouls on Vanderbilt and the ejection of Commodores coach Jerry Stackhouse at the Siegel Center on Wednesday.

Baldwin missed the previous four games after breaking his right (nonshooting) wrist and undergoing surgery to insert two screws. The timetable for his return was 2-3 weeks, but he was back after 12 days, playing Wednesday with a bandage on his wrist and thumb and looking as if he never left.

He scored a career-high 28 points, including some key stretches when VCU needed baskets in the first half and the second.

With Myles Stute’s 3-point shooting and 7-footer Liam Robbins’ inside game and free throw shooting leading Vanderbilt on a 10-0 run that put the Commodores ahead 49-48 with 9:22 remaining, Baldwin drilled a 3-pointer.

VCU got a steal in the press, leading to a free throw by Nick Kern. Another steal led to Baldwin feeding Tobi Lawal for a dunk and a 54-49 lead with 8:40 left.

The game took a wild turn with 7:59 left.

Robbins, after a dunk, was whistled for a technical as he went back down the court. That incensed Stackhouse, who got into a heated argument with the officials. Stackhouse was hit with one technical, kept arguing and gesturing, and was hit with another and ejected.

Stackhouse was escorted off the floor by a policeman.

With six free throws for the technicals, Baldwin made four, giving the Rams a 58-51 lead.

VCU, though, couldn’t put the game away. Vanderbilt came back to tie the game on Robbins’ free throw with 3:56 left.

Baldwin made two free throws to put the Rams back ahead. After a missed 3-pointer by Vandy, Lawal made a layup. A steal resulted in Jamir Watkins’ free throw and a five-point lead.

Robbins’ three-point play made it 66-64 with 1:13 remaining. Baldwin responded with a layup at 0:52 to give VCU a 68-64 cushion.

The Commodores got within three on a free throw, but Watkins made a tough jumper with 17 seconds left, just beating the shot-clock buzzer. Watkins showed no ill effects from a bone bruise in his knee that limited him to 6 minutes in the previous game. He had 13 points.

Stute had 20 points, making 6 of 9 treys. Robbins had 14 points.

Baldwin was 7 of 14 from the floor, 4 of 5 on 3-pointers, and 10 of 12 at the foul line. He had four assists, three rebounds, two steals and one turnover.

He had 13 points in the first half, making all three of his 3-pointers, and added two assists.

Baldwin saved his best for the end. With VCU leading 29-28, he drilled a 3-pointer. Two possessions later, he came off a screen and canned another trey with 6 seconds left.

Josh Banks drew a charge with .3 seconds left, capping a 10-2 run that sent the Rams to the locker room with a 35-28 lead.

FG FT Reb

VANDY M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

Robbins 21 4-7 6-7 1-2 2 4 14

Stute 37 7-13 0-0 1-6 0 4 20

Lawrence 28 1-6 3-4 1-4 1 4 5

Manjon 31 6-7 0-0 0-3 4 4 12

Wright 14 0-4 0-0 0-2 0 2 0

Thomas 24 2-5 2-2 0-3 1 2 8

Mllra-Brwn 17 1-4 1-3 5-7 3 3 3

Smith 11 0-3 3-4 1-1 1 0 3

Dia 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0

Dort 4 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 2 0

Ansong 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0

Calton 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0

Shelby 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0

Totals 200 21-49 15-20 9-30 12 29 65

Percentages: FG .429, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Stute 6-9, Thomas 2-5, Robbins 0-1, Lawrence 0-2, Smith 0-2, Wright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Blocks: 1 (Robbins). Turnovers: 18 (Manjon 4, Stute 4, Wright 4, Lawrence 3, Thomas 2, Robbins). Steals: 6 (Millora-Brown 3, Lawrence, Stute, Wright). Technicals: Robbins, 7:59 second; coach Stackhouse, 7:59 second; coach Stackhouse, 7:59 second.

FG FT Reb

VCU M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

DeLoach 20 1-3 2-4 2-6 1 5 4

Johns 28 2-4 2-2 1-5 1 0 7

Watkins 31 3-8 7-11 0-4 0 3 13

Baldwin 33 7-14 10-12 1-3 4 1 28

Nunn 23 0-3 0-0 0-2 0 3 0

Jackson 14 2-3 1-2 0-2 1 1 5

Lawal 12 2-2 0-1 0-2 0 5 4

Shriver 12 1-5 0-0 0-0 0 1 3

Kern 11 0-0 3-4 1-1 1 0 3

Banks 10 1-2 0-1 1-1 0 0 3

Fermin 6 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0

Totals 200 19-44 25-37 6-27 8 20 70

Percentages: FG .432, FT .676. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Baldwin 4-5, Banks 1-2, Johns 1-2, Shriver 1-5, Jackson 0-1, Nunn 0-1, Watkins 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Blocks: 3 (DeLoach, Johns, Watkins). Turnovers: 15 (Johns 4, DeLoach 3, Watkins 2, Baldwin, Fermin, Jackson, Kern, Nunn, Shriver). Steals: 9 (Baldwin 2, Jackson 2, Kern 2, Watkins 2, Shriver).

Vanderbilt 28 37 — 65

VCU 35 35 — 70