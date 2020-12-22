VCU withstands late rally to beat James Madison 82-81

JMU did get to the line, but during that same span went just 6 of 11 there. The team was 12 of 25 on layup attempts in the first half.

While VCU largely struggled shooting the ball from deep, the Rams still expanded their lead from 9-8 to 29-14 during the Dukes’ drought.

JMU did have separate 6-0 spurts later in the half — the second to close the half — but VCU still carried a 46-31 advantage at the break. The Dukes entered averaging 13.6 turnovers, but VCU forced 14 in the first half. JMU was without guards Vado Morse (injury) and Jayvis Harvey (non-COVID illness) Tuesday, who could’ve helped with the ballhandling.

Curry caught fire in the second half, to help the Rams expand their lead to a peak of 20. Curry, in his first game back after suffering a shoulder injury against Penn State, had 10 points in the first 10:02 of the half, including a 3-point play at the 9:58 mark.

But while VCU was cruising at that point, JMU didn’t lay down. Lewis and Christmas helped lead a late rally.

Christmas hit a 3-pointer with 3:24 to play to cut the VCU advantage to 10, 77-67. Then a jumper by Lewis and layup by Christmas got it down to 77-71 with 2:24 left.