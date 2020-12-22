VCU withstands late rally to beat James Madison 82-81

With just over two minutes to play in VCU’s matchup against James Madison late Tuesday afternoon, the Rams dialed the pressure up.
Guards Ace Baldwin and Bones Hyland trapped Dukes freshman Terrence Edwards deep beyond the half-court stripe. Smothered, Edwards lost his handle on the ball, and it rolled behind him toward the sideline.
Edwards saved it and launched it ahead — right into the hands of VCU’s Jamir Watkins at midcourt.
Then the Rams played hot potato, Watkins passing to Baldwin and Baldwin feeding Vince Williams for an easy layup.
If there was one play to sum up VCU’s outing Tuesday, that was it — it was a team effort. Though the Rams were forced to weather a late scare from JMU.
Three players scored in double-figures, the Rams forced 18 turnovers and VCU secured an 82-81 victory to cap nonconference play.
It was a fifth straight victory for VCU (7-2), all at home.
Hyland and Williams had 15 points each to lead VCU, and KeShawn Curry had 13. Baldwin had 8 points and 10 assists to just one turnover.
JMU (3-3) had an abysmal offensive stretch in the early portions of the first half, turning the ball over and unable to get anything to fall. After Colonial Athletic Association preseason player of the year Matt Lewis hit a 3-pointer at the 17-minute mark, the Dukes didn’t convert another field goal until the 8:10 mark, on a layup by Terrence Edwards.
JMU did get to the line, but during that same span went just 6 of 11 there. The team was 12 of 25 on layup attempts in the first half.
While VCU largely struggled shooting the ball from deep, the Rams still expanded their lead from 9-8 to 29-14 during the Dukes’ drought.
JMU did have separate 6-0 spurts later in the half — the second to close the half — but VCU still carried a 46-31 advantage at the break. The Dukes entered averaging 13.6 turnovers, but VCU forced 14 in the first half. JMU was without guards Vado Morse (injury) and Jayvis Harvey (non-COVID illness) Tuesday, who could’ve helped with the ballhandling.
Curry caught fire in the second half, to help the Rams expand their lead to a peak of 20. Curry, in his first game back after suffering a shoulder injury against Penn State, had 10 points in the first 10:02 of the half, including a 3-point play at the 9:58 mark.
But while VCU was cruising at that point, JMU didn’t lay down. Lewis and Christmas helped lead a late rally.
Christmas hit a 3-pointer with 3:24 to play to cut the VCU advantage to 10, 77-67. Then a jumper by Lewis and layup by Christmas got it down to 77-71 with 2:24 left.
Then a layup and free throw from Justin Amadi trimmed it to 3, 77-74, with 1:30 to play.
A jumper by Vince Williams, and free throws, helped the Rams stave off the Dukes. But Jalen Hodge was fouled on a 3-point attempt as time expired and got three free throws with no time on the clock, which he hit to result in the 1-point final margin.
Lewis finished with a game-high 21 points for JMU. Christmas and Hodge finished with 15 points apiece.
The Dukes were playing a third game in four days Tuesday. They lost 73-64 at East Carolina on Saturday and won 98-55 against NAIA Alice Lloyd at home on Sunday. Tuesday’s game was just finalized on Sunday — VCU was supposed to travel to face LSU Tuesday and JMU was supposed to play at Florida. But both games wound up getting scratched.
VCU will now get a week off, before traveling to face Saint Joseph’s next Wednesday to open Atlantic 10 play.
