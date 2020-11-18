VCU women's basketball announces seven-game nonconference schedule

VCU women’s basketball announced a seven-game nonconference schedule Wednesday, that will include a heavy road slant.

All but one of the Rams’ out-of-conference games are set to be played outside of Richmond. The slate will begin with a three-game event at Arizona State.

In Tempe, VCU’s season will tipoff against Saint Mary’s (Calif.) on Nov. 25. The Gaels made 9.3 3-pointers a game last season, eighth in the country. The Rams will then play Arizona State on Nov. 27. The Sun Devils were picked sixth in the preseason Pac-12 poll, released earlier Wednesday.

The Rams will finish play in Tempe with a game against Stephen F. Austin on Nov. 28. The Ladyjacks are the preseason favorite in the Southland Conference. They were ninth in the nation in scoring defense last season, limiting opponents to 54 points per game.

VCU’s only home nonconference game will come on Dec. 3 against Buffalo. Buffalo’s Dyaisha Fair averaged 22 points last year as a freshman, which was fourth in the country. Her 2.8 steals per game were 20th in the nation.