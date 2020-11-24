VCU women's basketball grateful for opportunity to begin season in Arizona State tournament

When VCU women’s basketball coach Beth O’Boyle stepped on the court at Arizona State’s Desert Financial Arena for her team’s Tuesday afternoon practice, she felt grateful just to be there.

“And being like, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re here. And we’re going to play,’” she said Tuesday.

After all that’s occurred since her team last played, in the Atlantic 10 tournament final in Dayton, Ohio, on March 8, the Rams are finally on the cusp of their season opener.

VCU, after the start of the season was changed from Nov. 10 to Nov. 25, carved out a spot in a four-team tipoff tournament hosted in Tempe by Arizona State. That’s after the Rams’ original event, the Cancun Challenge, was canceled and after another event in Florida fell through as well.

But, in Tempe, VCU will get three games in four days to begin the season, starting Wednesday night at 9:30 p.m. against Saint Mary’s.

“I don’t know that there’s any preparation for coaches or players for what this year has been like,” O’Boyle said. “But I do think there’s just a genuine gratefulness that we’re getting the opportunity to play.”