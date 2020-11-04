VCU's 7-1 center from Coppin State, Brendan Medley-Bacon, earns immediate eligibility

The Rams expect Medley-Bacon’s at-the-rim defense and rebounding ability to be two of his biggest assets.

And a skill that Medley-Bacon has demonstrated that may not be first to mind for someone his size is passing. He had 55 assists for Coppin State last year, second on the team.

“He has really good feel with the basketball,” Rhoades said. “He can pass it off a roll, he gets in the post, he can throw it out of the post. On the perimeter he has a good feel and he doesn't get rattled.”

Since getting to campus, Medley-Bacon has integrated well with the rest of the team, too. One would think he’s been part of the group the past two years, Rhoades said.

He’s come in and has been himself, Rhoades said. And now he’ll get an opportunity to show what he can do right away.

“He's a very, very likable kid. He's a very positive kid. Has a great heart,” Rhoades said. “And he's a good teammate. He's a funny kid, so the guys enjoy being around him.

“He's done a great job, like the rest of the new guys, to just really jump right into doing things the way we want to do them."