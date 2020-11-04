VCU's 7-1 center from Coppin State, Brendan Medley-Bacon, earns immediate eligibility

At the end of Wednesday’s practice, VCU was granted a gift.
That’s when the Rams learned that Brendan Medley-Bacon, a 7-1, 240-pound center, earned his NCAA waiver for immediate eligibility. The Baltimore native transferred to VCU in April, from Coppin State.
It gave VCU an instant frontcourt boost for 2020-21, with Medley-Bacon bringing upperclassman experience and noteworthy size at the center spot.
"Really happy for him,” coach Mike Rhoades said.
Medley-Bacon is the second Rams transfer big man to earn immediate eligibility this offseason. Levi Stockard III, a 6-8, 245-pounder who moved to VCU from Kansas State, received his waiver in September.
The thought earlier in the offseason was that Medley-Bacon would sit out this season, which is standard procedure under NCAA transfer rules. But, as the Rams saw Medley-Bacon’s progression this offseason after he arrived in Richmond in early June, they made the decision to pursue a waiver for the him as well, several weeks ago.
“And it was something he wanted to do as we moved along,” Rhoades said.
So, in the last eight weeks, VCU’s frontcourt has gotten significantly deeper and more experienced.
Medley-Bacon joined the Rams after what was a breakout sophomore season at Coppin State this past year. He played limited minutes as a freshman — 10.4 per game — but transitioned into a starting role, with 27.1 minutes per game, in 2019-20 .
And he produced, too, registering averages of 7.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks (which was tops in the MEAC). The numbers trended upward later in the year as well. He recorded his first double-double in a Jan. 18 game against North Carolina A&T (19 points, 14 rebounds), and from that point on, averaged 12.9 points, 13.3 rebounds and 3.3 blocks in the Eagles’ final 12 games.
The decision to transfer out was motivated mostly by Medley-Bacon’s desire to be in a new environment, and a program he felt would continue to help him develop, he said in an April interview.
“But also help me keep taking steps toward reaching my goal, which is ultimately playing at the next level,” Medley-Bacon said.
Medley-Bacon, now a junior, is VCU’s first 7-footer since D.J. Haley (7-0, 2010-13).
With him and Stockard, the Rams have two “anchor” centers, Rhoades said — guys who can spend all their time roaming the post. Then senior Corey Douglas (6-8, 210) and sophomore Hason Ward (6-9, 210), both returners, can bring versatility to that position, out on the perimeter.
“So we definitely have different options,” Rhoades said. “And Brendan has an opportunity to get a lot of experience this year. And practicing every day with Levi will have him ready for the games."
Rhoades said Medley-Bacon has done a great job of getting in great shape since he arrived on campus, working with director of sports performance Daniel Roose.
The Rams expect Medley-Bacon’s at-the-rim defense and rebounding ability to be two of his biggest assets.
And a skill that Medley-Bacon has demonstrated that may not be first to mind for someone his size is passing. He had 55 assists for Coppin State last year, second on the team.
“He has really good feel with the basketball,” Rhoades said. “He can pass it off a roll, he gets in the post, he can throw it out of the post. On the perimeter he has a good feel and he doesn't get rattled.”
Since getting to campus, Medley-Bacon has integrated well with the rest of the team, too. One would think he’s been part of the group the past two years, Rhoades said.
He’s come in and has been himself, Rhoades said. And now he’ll get an opportunity to show what he can do right away.
“He's a very, very likable kid. He's a very positive kid. Has a great heart,” Rhoades said. “And he's a good teammate. He's a funny kid, so the guys enjoy being around him.
“He's done a great job, like the rest of the new guys, to just really jump right into doing things the way we want to do them."
