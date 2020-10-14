VCU's Bones Hyland ready to build on productive freshman season

The Rams, who began official preseason practice Wednesday, plan to use him as more of a combo guard this year, allowing him to take greater advantage of his skillset. And with a team that skews much younger than a year ago, it seems he’s shaping up to be an important leader, too.

"I'm very demanding of him, and he's responded to it,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “He's not perfect, we're not perfect, but what I like about it is he's growing because he wants to get better."

To Rhoades, one of the qualities of last year’s team that helped Hyland highly was that he didn’t have much pressure on him early in the year. He stepped into a roster with five seniors, including Evans at point guard.

Hyland was pushed into significant playing time later in the season due to injury, but he came off the bench for most of the first 3/4 of the season. He averaged 15.7 minutes in nonconference play, and 24.1 in A-10 play.

So the gradual ease-in is something Rhoades believes was a benefit, before Hyland took off to close the year.

“He had a lot to learn, and he learned a lot, and he's still learning a lot because he's still a young player,” Rhoades said. “You want to acquire talent, then you want to develop that talent, and I think he's developing and getting better and better."