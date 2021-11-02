VCU's Curry, Williams taking on responsibility they've always imagined

It’s a trait he flashed going back to his freshman year but now seems as strong as ever — and could be as important as ever this year, with VCU needing to replace the production of NBA draftee Bones Hyland, who averaged an Atlantic 10-high 19.5 points in 2020-21.

“That’s just me,” Curry said of his pace of play. “And I just feel like I’m faster than most guys. And with me with the ball, I feel like if you got to chase me, I’m done. You got to chase me, I feel like I’m going to almost always win.”

With the way he attacks the game, Curry fits the VCU program, Rhoades said. But he’s had to gradually carve out more and more time in the rotation, from averages of 5.7 minutes his freshman year, to 16.3 as a sophomore and 18.3 last year.

His career scoring average is 4.3, but that could rise significantly this year. Curry started for the first time in the initial four games of last season but battled multiple injuries during the season — shoulder, knee and ankle. Then he missed the final five games of last season, after the death of his brother.

Rhoades said Curry has had a great preseason. Curry also led VCU in scoring, with 16 points, in the team’s Black and Gold Game intrasquad scrimmage on Oct. 16.