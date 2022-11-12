VCU's Jamir Watkins, back from ACL injury, sees silver lining

Nobody wants to go through the mental and physical ordeal of surgery, rehab and sitting out a year from a torn ACL, but VCU’s Jamir Watkins recognizes a benefit from the process.

Coming off a promising freshman year in 2020-21 in which he averaged 7.2 points and came on as the season progressed, the versatile 6-foot-7, 210-pound wing blew out his right knee during practice in September of 2021 and missed last season.

Cleared to go full bore in October, he was in the starting lineup with a brace on his knee on Monday in the Rams’ 73-56 victory over Manhattan. He played 24 minutes, scoring 13 points, grabbing four rebounds and blocking a shot, along with committing three turnovers.

“I’ve been waiting for this game for a long time,” said Watkins, who will be back in action Saturday (7 p.m.) when the Rams take on Morgan State (0-1) at the Siegel Center.

“Just being able to hit that first shot, that was a lot of relief. I could have done some more on defense, but I definitely feel like I played a decent game.”

Watkins, who wears No. 0, had an appetizing freshman year after picking VCU following interest from Seton Hall, St. John’s, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, among others.

He scored in double figures seven times, with one double-double. He averaged 18.3 minutes and had highs of 15 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 38.9% overall and 28.9% on 3-pointers (22 of 76).

In his last seven games, Watkins averaged 9.6 points and 2.9 rebounds in 24.9 minutes.

Watkins said watching during the year-long rehab process helped him see the game better in terms of spacing and playing VCU’s fast-paced, pressure style the right way.

“The process was long, but I needed to go through that,” he said. “It really helped me. It helped me … seeing the game from a different perspective. It helped me in ways I didn’t see before during my freshman year when I was on the court.”

Watkins said his knee is between 90-100%. VCU coach Mike Rhoades said he expects Watkins will wear the brace for another month.

“I want him to have that confidence to jump in the game and go,” Rhoades said. “That’s why I’m starting him. He can score. He can shoot 3s. He can drive it and he can finish at the rim. He’s a good-scoring wing. ... He’s got to get better defensively. He missed a whole year of that. Not that he’s behind there, but we really need him to improve his defense guarding really good wings.”

Rhoades said he has seen “a lot” of improvement in Watkins’ game overall, but getting him back to full speed “doesn’t happen overnight.”

“He loves basketball,” Rhoades said. “It’s just great to have him out there sweating.

“He’s getting better. You could see though at times [Monday] where he was a half-step [behind] or he hops into something. It’s going to take some time, just like anyone that has injuries like that.”