VCU's loses pair of opening games as Tennessee's Volunteer Classic canceled due to COVID-19 cases

When it comes to the rapidly changing tightrope the sport of college basketball is striding as the start of the season approaches, Monday afternoon’s sequence was a prime example.

Less than an hour after VCU coach Mike Rhoades finished his first weekly Zoom press conference of the year — during which he discussed where his team stood heading into an expected trip for two games at Tennessee and joked about bringing early Thanksgiving leftovers on the trip — the Volunteers announced they had multiple positive COVID-19 tests within their program. The list included coach Rick Barnes.

Then, about two and a half hours later, Tennessee announced that the entire multi-team event — dubbed The Volunteer Classic — had been canceled due to contact tracing. It was set to be a three-team event, with VCU, the 12th-ranked Volunteers and Charlotte. The Rams will lose their Thursday season opener against Charlotte and a Friday game against Tennessee. Charlotte and Tennessee were scheduled to play Wednesday.

According to VCU, the school is exploring alternative scheduling options. But, for now, its first game won’t be until Dec. 2 at Penn State.