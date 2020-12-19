VCU's rematch with LSU canceled

VCU vs. LSU part two is off. At least for now.

The schools’ scheduled men’s basketball rematch was set to take place on Tuesday at 9 p.m. in Baton Rouge. But LSU, in the past week, postponed its Wednesday game against New Orleans and its Saturday game against North Texas, due to COVID-19 protocols.

Now the VCU-LSU game has been scratched, too, according to a source.

The VCU vs. LSU game was set to conclude the home-and-home series between the two schools, which was set in motion after coach Will Wade departed VCU for LSU in 2017, due to a clause in Wade’s VCU contract.

The first part of the series was played last November at the Siegel Center, and the Rams beat a Tigers team ranked No. 23 84-82.

Wade tested positive for COVID-19 the week of the Dec. 6, according to Monday reports.

The status of the second VCU vs. LSU matchup is now to be determined. It could be played next year, or LSU could pay VCU to complete the agreement. According to a copy of the contract between the schools, that was agreed to in 2018, there was a fee of $50,000 for breaking the contract.

VCU may schedule a home game on Tuesday to take the place of the LSU game, a development first reported by The Commonwealth Times' Noah Fleischman. Former Colonial Athletic Association foe James Madison is a possibility. The Dukes were scheduled to travel to play at Florida on Tuesday, but the Gators have postponed their final four nonconference games in the aftermath of the collapse of forward Keyontae Johnson, a Norfolk native, early in last Saturday’s game against Florida State. Johnson has been progressing and released a video message Friday thanking medical personnel and Florida fans for their help and support.