VCU's remixed Black & Gold event set for Tuesday night

For VCU basketball, the Black & Gold Game has been a popular, October first look at the Rams before tipoff in November.
But amid uncertainty of what fan attendance at the Siegel Center could look like due to the COVID-19 pandemic, VCU rethought the tradition.
Rebecca Piner, VCU’s assistant athletic director for marketing and promotions, saw fans’ requests on social media and on message boards for a live-streamed scrimmage. But that’s not something the coaches weren’t interested in, to avoid floating tape online to upcoming opponents.
Sans a scrimmage, VCU still wanted to allow fans access to the men’s and women’s teams in a safe way. So Piner pitched an idea of a streamed Black & Gold event that will instead include a 3-point shooting contest and timed shooting challenge, featuring members of both teams. Also a dunk contest with members of the men’s team. And the chance for fans to send in questions to the teams, to be answered live.
Piner got a resounding green light.
So, on Tuesday night, VCU will stream the event on YouTube starting at 7 p.m. It’ll still be a first glimpse of the men’s and women’s teams, just at a distance.
“Everyone was like, 'It's going to look different, we know that. But, what can we do?' And everyone just kind of jumped on board full force,” Piner said of the idea.
Ram Radio play-by-play announcer Robby Robinson will host the event. The Q&A will be the lone live portion of the production, interspersed around the contests.
For safety reasons, VCU pre-recorded the other content.
“The teams have been very much acting as if they're in a bubble of their own,” Piner said. “So they haven't been interacting a ton of time either."
The shooting challenges were bracketed, with men’s players on one side and women’s players on the other, until the end, with the championship rounds pitting a men’s team player against a women’s team player.
The 3-point contest was set up similar to the style of an NBA or WNBA all-star 3-point contest, with sets of five basketballs at five locations around the perimeter, and two “money balls.” Then the timed shooting challenge will be reminiscent of the Papa John’s Challenge promotion put on before games at the Siegel Center, when a fan is selected to make a series of shots within a certain window.
“One of the shots is just incredible that one of the pairs makes,” Piner said. “So, I don't want to spoil it.”
In the dunk contest, two men’s players, two women’s players and the Rodney the Ram mascot served as judges.
The Peppas pep band pre-recorded music as well. The stream will become active shortly before 6:45 p.m. with the band’s performance, and that will continue for almost 15 minutes, until the teams’ portions begin.
There will also be an online auction portion of the event that will go live at vcuathletics.com/auctions at 8 a.m. Tuesday, with winners announced on the broadcast. Items include 10 pieces of the original Siegel Center floor that was replaced in the spring, a men’s team jersey, a women’s team jersey, two Mo Alie-Cox artwork pieces and two 2011 Final Four artwork pieces.
Piner said Tuesday night's event will be about an hour long.
“I want the fans to have fun with it, have fun with us,” she said. “I wish it was in person. Obviously that just can't happen. So I hope that they enjoy the programming that we've put together.”
