VCU's remixed Black & Gold event set for Tuesday night

Ram Radio play-by-play announcer Robby Robinson will host the event. The Q&A will be the lone live portion of the production, interspersed around the contests.

For safety reasons, VCU pre-recorded the other content.

“The teams have been very much acting as if they're in a bubble of their own,” Piner said. “So they haven't been interacting a ton of time either."

The shooting challenges were bracketed, with men’s players on one side and women’s players on the other, until the end, with the championship rounds pitting a men’s team player against a women’s team player.

The 3-point contest was set up similar to the style of an NBA or WNBA all-star 3-point contest, with sets of five basketballs at five locations around the perimeter, and two “money balls.” Then the timed shooting challenge will be reminiscent of the Papa John’s Challenge promotion put on before games at the Siegel Center, when a fan is selected to make a series of shots within a certain window.

“One of the shots is just incredible that one of the pairs makes,” Piner said. “So, I don't want to spoil it.”

In the dunk contest, two men’s players, two women’s players and the Rodney the Ram mascot served as judges.