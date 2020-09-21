Video game tournament helps VCU men's soccer team fill competitive void

When the idea was proposed with men’s soccer, Sequeira said, the easy answer was ‘Yes,” because most of the guys on the team are passionate about the particular soccer video game.

A single-elimination bracket was assembled similar to that of the NCAA tournament, with 48 teams and 16 top seeds, who each received a first-round bye.

"We talked with the guys. And like in anything, there's always a little bit of controversy, between who's better than who and what's what,” Giffard said of seeding players.

There weren’t enough people to fill out the bracket between just current players and coaches, so some former players were added. Also VCU vice president and director of athletics Ed McLaughlin and deputy director of athletics Mak Afework, who haven’t played their first matchups yet.

The coaches haven’t fared well. The only one to win so far is assistant Lucas Paulini, this past Thursday, 3-1 against senior Toranosuke Abe.

"I think we have one win and many losses. So, we'll see if Mak and Ed can kind of salvage the reputation of the adults,” Giffard joked. He lost his first game 2-0 to Alex Wichmann Thursday.