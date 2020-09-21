Video game tournament helps VCU men's soccer team fill competitive void

Several days ago, VCU senior goalkeeper Mario Sequeira celebrated his first victory of the season with a fist pump and a shout.
No, you haven’t missed anything.
This win came on a PlayStation.
The competitive void left by the lack of a typical fall season this year because of the Atlantic 10’s postponement of fall sports due to the coronavirus has been filled, in part, with a virtual substitute.
VCU has added to its schedule a weekly competition pitting mostly current players and coaches, against each other through a popular soccer game franchise for what the team has dubbed the Rams Virtual Tournament.
The idea of a gaming alternative isn’t a new concept in athletics this year, but one VCU’s men’s soccer team has put its own touch on during a time when it normally would be halfway through its schedule.
"It's just a fun way to have some competition,” coach Dave Giffard said. “And try to make the best situation that we can out of the circumstances that we're all in currently."
One of the most notable examples of a virtual tournament taking the place of the real thing was the “NBA 2K” Players Tournament in April. At VCU, the Rams’ Mike’L Simms and UMass’ T.J. Weeks made up for the teams’ canceled A-10 men’s basketball tournament game with a “virtual gameday” in April, playing “NBA 2K.”
When the idea was proposed with men’s soccer, Sequeira said, the easy answer was ‘Yes,” because most of the guys on the team are passionate about the particular soccer video game.
A single-elimination bracket was assembled similar to that of the NCAA tournament, with 48 teams and 16 top seeds, who each received a first-round bye.
"We talked with the guys. And like in anything, there's always a little bit of controversy, between who's better than who and what's what,” Giffard said of seeding players.
There weren’t enough people to fill out the bracket between just current players and coaches, so some former players were added. Also VCU vice president and director of athletics Ed McLaughlin and deputy director of athletics Mak Afework, who haven’t played their first matchups yet.
The coaches haven’t fared well. The only one to win so far is assistant Lucas Paulini, this past Thursday, 3-1 against senior Toranosuke Abe.
"I think we have one win and many losses. So, we'll see if Mak and Ed can kind of salvage the reputation of the adults,” Giffard joked. He lost his first game 2-0 to Alex Wichmann Thursday.
Players have been able to pick whatever pro teams they want in the video game, and the top choices, perhaps to no surprise, have been top clubs that have enjoyed their share of success in real life recently, like Bayern Munich and Liverpool.
“Especially in the tourney, [guys want] the fastest players, the best technical players, the biggest players,” freshman Tariq Moutaouakil said.
The first day of competition, on Sept. 10, players competed remotely, from their respective rooms. On Thursday, with coaches playing their first matches, a console was brought to a team room and games were contested there.
Sequeira admitted that he’s not as big of a gamer as he would like — he sold his console with school occupying so much of his time. But, playing with Bayern Munich, he beat freshman Scott McLeod 2-0 on Sept. 10.
His next match will be against senior Oquin Robinson, the tournament’s top seed.
“I would say he's the most passionate about this game,” Sequeira said. “And he's the one that practices and plays the most. So I'm not going to say I'm nervous, but I definitely know I have a challenge ahead of me."
When the players aren’t gaming, they’ve been on a Monday through Saturday training schedule this semester, with intrasquad scrimmages on Saturday nights. Giffard likes to look at the progression of his teams in cycles, and has had high expectations for this year’s group, one that’s peaking in the current cycle.
He won’t get a chance to see what the group can accomplish until the spring, most likely. But, in the meantime, Giffard said a highlight has been his team’s mentality, reaping value from an irregular semester.
“We can all collectively, together, push each other and create an environment that we can all improve as much as possible during the time that we have,” Giffard said. “And I think that's been really, really a positive and really inspirational kind of vibe within our group.”
Both the intrasquad scrimmages and the Rams Virtual Tournament will continue throughout most of the rest of the semester, finishing before Thanksgiving.
Giffard said he believes the semifinals and finals of the virtual tournament will be streamed.
It may not be the real thing, but right now it’s helping the Rams make do.
"It's been a fun distraction the guys kind of look forward to,” Giffard said. “And get a lot of mileage out of the trash talk and those things during the week."
(804) 649-6442
@wayneeppsjr