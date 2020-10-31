Vince Williams making most complete offseason at VCU count

For VCU’s Vince Williams, the past two offseasons consisted of the same, unfavorable story.
Two years ago, after his senior season at St. John’s Jesuit High School in Toledo, Ohio, Williams had surgery on a torn left shoulder labrum. The recovery limited him during the Rams’ summer workout period ahead of his freshman year. He wasn’t able to get back onto the court until late August.
Then, after his freshman season, Williams suffered a torn right labrum. He had surgery on that one that spring, and only got full clearance in October, a few weeks before the start of his sophomore season.
So, through two seasons at VCU, Williams had yet to have a thorough offseason to train and work on his game.
This year, though — after recovering from a late-season injury — Williams has enjoyed his most complete VCU offseason to date.
Coach Mike Rhoades said it was refreshing, and that he can see the difference. And Williams' spirits have been better, without an injury recovery hanging over his head.
"It felt good all summer," Williams said. "I just couldn't wait to get out there and play."
Williams’ sophomore season was riddled with injuries, besides the shoulder recovery, limiting a year of potential ascension after a promising freshman campaign. After he received clearance for the shoulder, he suffered a concussion in practice that kept him out of the Rams’ season opener.
Later in the year, Williams, a lefty, suffered a broken bone in his left hand in practice. That kept him out five games in January. Then Williams missed VCU’s final four games as he battled a sprained left Achilles.
The Achilles recovery lingered into the offseason, but he returned to VCU for offseason work in June and got his green light in July.
With a big, blank canvas ahead of him for the first time, Williams made conditioning his main priority. The 6-6, 210-pound wing built a summer schedule with director of sports performance Daniel Roose.
A typical day when they met consisted of lifting at 10 a.m., and a VersaClimber and abs session at noon. Then he’d come back in the evening and play in open gym sessions.
Williams increased his vertical, dropped weight and added muscle.
“So just doing it day by day, and not really complaining, kind of helped me a lot,” Williams said. “And then my spirits were good already, because I didn't really have an injury that I needed to worry about over the summer, for my first time.”
Williams, on the court, has zeroed in on his ball-handling and his shooting. His overall shooting percentage dipped last year, from 45.9% as a freshman to 34.2% as a sophomore. He’s shot 21.8% from deep over his two years.
But Williams shot 66.4% overall and 37.8% from deep as a senior in high school. Rhoades said the Rams need Williams to shoot the ball better, and that he has this offseason.
“He's been shooting the ball better than he ever has since he's been here," Rhoades said.
That’s one component, but Williams’ greatest value is his versatility, Rhoades said. It’s something he’s shown since his freshman season, as a player able to make an impact on both ends, oftentimes with the gritty plays that don’t reveal themselves in the stats, like drawing charges.
In the run-up to this season, Rhoades said Williams has played everywhere from the traditional shooting guard spot to his more typical traditional power forward spot.
“Because he's in such great shape, the way he's moving, he's been able to guard multiple positions,” Rhoades said. “And his experience helps with that, with a young team. His great knack for the ball. And then, offensively, he can play from the wing to when we go small and play at the four [traditional power forward].”
Williams two, top goals this year are to shoot the ball at a better clip and to avoid injury.
And, as the season approaches, he said he's in a good place mentally after the challenging 2019-20 season.
He’s made his first real offseason at VCU count, and will hope it pays off.
“It's getting to crunch time. Only got two more years left,” Williams said. “So I was like, might as well go all in. Hopefully no injuries, and be all right.”
