Vince Williams making most complete offseason at VCU count

For VCU’s Vince Williams, the past two offseasons consisted of the same, unfavorable story.

Two years ago, after his senior season at St. John’s Jesuit High School in Toledo, Ohio, Williams had surgery on a torn left shoulder labrum. The recovery limited him during the Rams’ summer workout period ahead of his freshman year. He wasn’t able to get back onto the court until late August.

Then, after his freshman season, Williams suffered a torn right labrum. He had surgery on that one that spring, and only got full clearance in October, a few weeks before the start of his sophomore season.

So, through two seasons at VCU, Williams had yet to have a thorough offseason to train and work on his game.

This year, though — after recovering from a late-season injury — Williams has enjoyed his most complete VCU offseason to date.

Coach Mike Rhoades said it was refreshing, and that he can see the difference. And Williams' spirits have been better, without an injury recovery hanging over his head.

"It felt good all summer," Williams said. "I just couldn't wait to get out there and play."