West Virginia muscles its way to 78-66 victory over VCU

The Mountaineers (2-0) still jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first six and half minutes, with the help of the free throw line, before some baskets began falling. The Rams struggled to contend with experienced and physical West Virginia pieces early, particularly 6-7, 255-pound junior Derek Culver. Culver had 8 of those first 13 points.

The Rams’ first field goal was actually a goaltend, on a layup attempt by Hyland at the 10:51 mark, before junior KeShawn Curry followed with a layup. That made it 17-7 at about the midpoint of the half.

VCU never really got into a sustained offensively flow, though it did get more comfortable, as its press began ruffling West Virginia.

Back-to-back baskets by sophomore Tre Clark, the second off a steal, all of a sudden had VCU within 2, 29-27, with 4:56 left before the break. Clark played quality minutes down the stretch of the first half at point guard, with a pair of steals.

But again it was Culver who responded with a layup and free throw. He and 6-8, 260-pound sophomore Oscar Tshiebwe combined for West Virginia’s next 8 points. Then with a 3-pointer by junior Sean McNeil it was back to a double-digit advantage, 41-31, with 2:42 left in the half. It was 42-33 at halftime.