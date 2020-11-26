West Virginia muscles its way to 78-66 victory over VCU

As one could expect with a pair of programs who’ve built identities on defense, VCU and West Virginia had some less-than desirable results on offense for much of their matchup Thursday afternoon.
In “Press Virginia” vs. “Havoc,” the teams began the game a combined 0 for 19 from the field.
VCU’s young squad scrapped, like it did in its season-opening victory over Utah State Wednesday night, pressing to make 15th-ranked West Virginia uncomfortable at times. But, at other times, the Rams struggled to contend with a physically imposing and experienced Mountaineers lineup.
They never got into enough of an offensive flow and, despite hanging close for stretches, never led. VCU fell 78-66 to West Virginia in the semifinals of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.
The Rams (1-1) will conclude their time in the tournament with a 9 p.m. ET matchup against Memphis Friday in the third-place game.
VCU maintained the same starting lineup Thursday as it had in Wednesday night’s win against Utah State: freshman Ace Baldwin, sophomore Bones Hyland, junior KeShawn Curry, senior Corey Douglas and senior Levi Stockard III.
Hyland led VCU with 13 points, and Vince Williams had 11.
It was particularly chilly offensively in the early goings and, really, for much of the first half. West Virginia began 0 for 10 from the field. VCU began 0 of 9.
The Mountaineers (2-0) still jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first six and half minutes, with the help of the free throw line, before some baskets began falling. The Rams struggled to contend with experienced and physical West Virginia pieces early, particularly 6-7, 255-pound junior Derek Culver. Culver had 8 of those first 13 points.
The Rams’ first field goal was actually a goaltend, on a layup attempt by Hyland at the 10:51 mark, before junior KeShawn Curry followed with a layup. That made it 17-7 at about the midpoint of the half.
VCU never really got into a sustained offensively flow, though it did get more comfortable, as its press began ruffling West Virginia.
Back-to-back baskets by sophomore Tre Clark, the second off a steal, all of a sudden had VCU within 2, 29-27, with 4:56 left before the break. Clark played quality minutes down the stretch of the first half at point guard, with a pair of steals.
But again it was Culver who responded with a layup and free throw. He and 6-8, 260-pound sophomore Oscar Tshiebwe combined for West Virginia’s next 8 points. Then with a 3-pointer by junior Sean McNeil it was back to a double-digit advantage, 41-31, with 2:42 left in the half. It was 42-33 at halftime.
The teams shot a combined 22 of 65 in the first half (33.8%). But WVU was 3 of 8 from deep and VCU was 1 of 10.
VCU, to start the second half, showed the signs of better offensive rhythm, with layups from Douglas and Stockard and a 3 from Baldwin. Those baskets made it 43-40 three and a half minutes into the half.
But then it was 3s again that gave West Virginia the edge. McNeil hit a pair and senior Taz Sherman another. The second by McNeil pushed the Mountaineer’s lead to 54-42 at 13:11.
Their lead never dipped back below nine the rest of the way.
VCU was out-rebounded 49-34. Culver finished with 23 points and 15 rebounds, and Tshiebwe 11 points and 16 rebounds.
