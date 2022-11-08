With Ace Baldwin Jr. orchestrating, VCU takes opener

VCU junior point guard Ace Baldwin Jr. was healthy this offseason for the first time since he joined the Rams.

No broken wrist, knee injury or ruptured Achilles tendon. Just time to elevate his game, sometimes on his own.

“He did a great job getting in the gym at night, came back two or three times for workouts, and when you do that and nobody knows, probably good things are going to happen,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said.

Case in point was Monday’s opener against Manhattan. The 6-foot-1 190-pounder was orchestrating, finding open teammates with some creative passes, scoring when needed, being a pest on defense and generally being the control rod in a 73-56 victory.

Baldwin had eight of his nine assists in the first half – when VCU built an 18-point lead -- and would have shattered his career high (10) had the Rams made some shots in the second half.

When VCU faltered some after intermission, he scored seven of his 15 points. He also had three steals and one turnover in 34 minutes. The Rams were plus-26 points when he was in the game.

“His passing is just innate,” Rhoades said. “He sees things develop, and he catches [defensive] rotations stuck in between. His competitiveness, he’s got an edge, man. … I always say to beat him you’ve got to kill him, even in a drill. Those are the type of point guards you want. Those are the type of players you want, especially point guards.

“The greatest compliment you can get in a team sport is you make those around you better. He does that on both ends of the court.”

Baldwin missed the first eight games last season recovering from the Achilles surgery. When he got back on the floor, he averaged 11.4 points, 5.5 assists and 2.5 steals. He was a preseason first-team pick in the A-10 this year and an all-defensive pick.

“Coach has been on me big about being a leader, so I’ve just been big on that, using my voice,” Baldwin said.

The Rams will need that as they continue to gel with three transfers and four freshmen.

Michigan transfer Brandon Johns Jr. made a good impression. The versatile 6-8, 240-pound graduate student scored seven of VCU’s first 13 points, finishing with13 points and five rebounds.

Jamir Watkins also had an encouraging first game back after missing all of last season with a torn ACL. The 6-7, 210-pound redshirt sophomore guard had 13 points and four rebounds.

“I’ve been waiting for a long time to get back out here,” Watkins said. “Sharing the court with my buddies again, it felt really good.”

Sophomore forward Jalen DeLoach (6-9) added 10 points and nine rebounds as the Rams displayed depth and length. Eleven players got in for at least 5 minutes, with all but one scoring.

VCU’s pressure generated 27 turnovers and 16 steals against a program that fired its coach (Steve Masiello) two weeks ago and subsequently had three players transfer, including preseason MAAC player of the year Jose Perez.

Still, while the Rams were in tune in the first half, Rhoades said they didn't play to their standards in the second. VCU lost some discipline on defense, committed 15 fouls and had enough breakdowns to let a lead that reached 22 dwindle to 12 with 6:52 left.

The Rams shot 27.3% after the break and committed 10 turnovers. Then there were game-long adventures at the foul line. They made only 19 of 33 free throws.

Baldwin said even though the players had Tuesday off, they would be in the gym working on foul shots.

“I’m not glad [the second half] happened, but I’m sort of glad it happened because I’ll have their attention … on Wednesday [at practice],” Rhoades said.

“ … The first half, the guys were ready to play, played the right way, really shared that basketball. Look, I don’t care who you play, you hold a college basketball team to 56 points, it’s pretty good defense. But I thought we made a lot of mistakes on defense that we can get better at. Offensively in the second half, we were just a little too cool.

“I like my team. I like my team a lot. They play for each other. It’s just the first [game]. I think we can get a lot better.”