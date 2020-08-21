With classes back in session, VCU athletes train with uncertain road ahead

Earlier this month, VCU’s field hockey team reconvened for a one-week “preseason.”
The group conducted two-a-day practices. Besides the mindfulness of physical distancing, it felt sort of normal for senior Maite Sturm.
“We see this as an opportunity to improve each other,” said Sturm, who led the team with seven goals last season.
The major difference, of course, was that this year’s preseason was not a precursor to competition.
It’s been a little over a month now since the Atlantic 10 announced that it would postpone fall sports competition due to the coronavirus pandemic. So, as fall semester classes resumed at VCU Monday, fall sports athletes are continuing to adapt to a portion of the year without its usual feel.
And members of the men’s and women’s basketball programs, many of whom first returned to campus for workouts in June, are continuing to stay the course with hopes of the ability to play seasons later this school year.
“Obviously, our student-athletes are disappointed. They want to play,” VCU vice president and director of athletics Ed McLaughlin said of the fall programs. “They are not unlike student-athletes across the country right now who want to play. But they also understand the health ramifications for them, and the unknown of what the long-term effects of this stuff is. So they get it.”
In field hockey, after the preseason period, the program has settled into a routine with a mix of two-hour on-field practices and three-days-a-week, 45-minute lifting sessions in the Siegel Center weight room. In the weight room, masks are worn and taped spaces help players maintain distance. They spray down dumbbells and other equipment often to sanitize.
The postponement of fall sports in the A-10, like in so many leagues around the country, came with the idea of shifting them to the spring. But though any type of interscholastic competition may be months away, Sturm said her team is still motivated to improve.
For one, the team has eight newcomers. So this time getting together now is time that could pay off in a spring season. Normally, the acclimation period can only be a matter of several days before a first game.
“It gives us more time to get to know each other, how we play together and stuff like that,” said Sturm, who also said her team was tested for COVID-19 before the preseason began, with no positive tests.
Field hockey has been joined by other fall sports peers in training in the absence of games. McLaughlin said he’s seen a bunch of fall sports athletes, and some spring sports athletes, working out in voluntary activity.
“I think, more than anything, the structure for our student-athletes, they really excel with structure,” he said. “So they want to have workouts, they want to be coached, they want to have that regular routine for themselves.”
At the Basketball Development Center, the Rams’ hoops programs had players in the building in late spring and early summer. Under NCAA guidelines, players were permitted to train voluntarily beginning June 1. Then official, required activity was allowed to begin July 20.
VCU’s men’s program worked until Aug. 7 and the women’s program until Aug. 8, before players were given a break prior to the start of classes.
Though far from routine, men’s coach Mike Rhoades found the summer period productive for his group. He said he’s excited about the team the Rams could have as time progresses.
“We're just a really young basketball team,” Rhoades said. “All our guys are in new roles. And all our new guys are trying to figure it out. But I really liked the vibe that we had.”
Women’s coach Beth O’Boyle, who on the flip side is leading a roster with plenty of experience, also was happy with what her group accomplished the past several weeks.
“Our veterans were good to go,” she said. “And I think that's a sign of their maturity. And I thought Taya [Robinson] and Sydnei [Archie] really led the way. They were really great in the weight room and on the court during this break.”
Rhoades said the Rams are preparing as if the season is going to start as normal. Players returned from the break Sunday and, with the semester underway, will continue a mixture of on-court and strength and conditioning work.
O’Boyle’s team used the past week to focus more on strength and conditioning, then will hit the court again Monday.
The NCAA announced this past Monday that it would give direction on whether basketball season will start on time by mid-September.
VCU meanwhile, like schools all over, will try to continue to manage the spread of COVID-19 with classes back in session. On Thursday, VCU confirmed it had 36 active cases of the virus — 25 students and 11 employees.
Rhoades said that in hoops around 100 tests have been administered going back to the beginning of offseason training weeks ago, with one positive result.
As athletics administrators think about what a college basketball season could look like amid the pandemic, the idea of a bubble — reminiscent of those in the NBA and WNBA — is up for consideration. It’s an idea McLaughlin, Rhoades and O’Boyle support.
“I commend the people already working on it now,” Rhoades said. “We're not waiting until the last minute and then getting stuck. I think a lot of the leaders in college basketball and on college campuses are trying to create some viable options. And if the bubble or a bubble-like environment is going to be safe and done the right way, it could be a great, great idea.”
In the meantime, with campus alive again to an extent, both Rhoades and O’Boyle mentioned “good” and “great” decisions among members of their programs.
So much of what’s ahead remains uncertain. But, for the time being, McLaughlin said players and coaches at VCU have done an “excellent job” following COVID-19 protocols as they await the final fate of their seasons.
“I am very proud of the strict adherence to our protocols that they've done,” McLaughlin said. “And I am thankful that they've taken it so seriously because it gives us a chance to then play once that time comes in the winter."
