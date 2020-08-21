With classes back in session, VCU athletes train with uncertain road ahead

In field hockey, after the preseason period, the program has settled into a routine with a mix of two-hour on-field practices and three-days-a-week, 45-minute lifting sessions in the Siegel Center weight room. In the weight room, masks are worn and taped spaces help players maintain distance. They spray down dumbbells and other equipment often to sanitize.

The postponement of fall sports in the A-10, like in so many leagues around the country, came with the idea of shifting them to the spring. But though any type of interscholastic competition may be months away, Sturm said her team is still motivated to improve.

For one, the team has eight newcomers. So this time getting together now is time that could pay off in a spring season. Normally, the acclimation period can only be a matter of several days before a first game.

“It gives us more time to get to know each other, how we play together and stuff like that,” said Sturm, who also said her team was tested for COVID-19 before the preseason began, with no positive tests.

Field hockey has been joined by other fall sports peers in training in the absence of games. McLaughlin said he’s seen a bunch of fall sports athletes, and some spring sports athletes, working out in voluntary activity.