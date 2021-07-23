With so many more homers at The Diamond, it's as if fences are closer, and they are

While elevating in the Atlanta Braves system, outfielder David Justice memorably brought a tape measure to batting practice for the Triple-A Richmond Braves one day during the 1988 season.

His left-handed power stroke consistently drove the ball to the warning track at The Diamond, and rarely farther. The frustrated Justice doubted it was only 330 feet down the right-field line, as the sign on the fence indicated.

He measured. It was 330 feet. The Diamond went deep, into Justice's head.

The Diamond through the years consistently yielded the fewest homers among stadiums in the Triple-A International League, and that relative stinginess continued after the Double-A Flying Squirrels came to Richmond for the 2010 season.

This year, The Diamond is losing the reputation it earned since opening in 1985. Baseballs are being hit over the fences at a record pace by the Flying Squirrels, in part because a portion of those fences are closer to home plate than before.

Distance to each power alley was cut by about 10 feet at the request of the San Francisco Giants, the Flying Squirrels’ parent club.