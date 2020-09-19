With start date set, VCU working to finalize hoops schedules

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the late summer weeks progressed, the thing college athletics administrators and college basketball coaches were seeking was a date.

On Wednesday, they got it: the NCAA Division I Council approved Wednesday Nov. 25 as the first contest date for men’s and women’s college hoops, two weeks later than it was originally supposed to be.

At VCU, so as to not get flat-footed, planning with that day in mind had already begun. Vice president and director of athletics Ed McLaughlin said that Nov. 25 was eyed as the potential date for a while.

But now, with the date official, real decisions can begin to be made as the Rams adjust to the new confines of the 2020-21 season.

"To me it makes a lot of sense, with the way the academic year has been planned out by a lot of schools,” McLaughlin said of the Nov. 25 start. “So when we were kind of leading up to it, the common thought was, ‘Well it's going to be the 21st or the 25th.’ I think all of us just wanted to know what the date was going to be. So we can get moving with it.

“But not surprised. And I think the NCAA folks did a really good job of vetting the dates pretty thoroughly, and coming up with a good plan."