With start date set, VCU working to finalize hoops schedules

As the late summer weeks progressed, the thing college athletics administrators and college basketball coaches were seeking was a date.
On Wednesday, they got it: the NCAA Division I Council approved Wednesday Nov. 25 as the first contest date for men’s and women’s college hoops, two weeks later than it was originally supposed to be.
At VCU, so as to not get flat-footed, planning with that day in mind had already begun. Vice president and director of athletics Ed McLaughlin said that Nov. 25 was eyed as the potential date for a while.
But now, with the date official, real decisions can begin to be made as the Rams adjust to the new confines of the 2020-21 season.
"To me it makes a lot of sense, with the way the academic year has been planned out by a lot of schools,” McLaughlin said of the Nov. 25 start. “So when we were kind of leading up to it, the common thought was, ‘Well it's going to be the 21st or the 25th.’ I think all of us just wanted to know what the date was going to be. So we can get moving with it.
“But not surprised. And I think the NCAA folks did a really good job of vetting the dates pretty thoroughly, and coming up with a good plan."
The NCAA, in its announcement, stated that Nov. 25 is a period when at least 3/4 of Division I schools will have concluded their fall semesters or moved what’s remaining online, making for less populated campuses and, theoretically, less risk for COVID-19 transmission.
Teams this year will now be capped at 27 regular-season games, four less than usual. That means some trimming and rearranging is coming, at VCU and just about everywhere else.
VCU’s conference, the Atlantic 10, isn’t expected to reduce conference contests numbers: 18 on the men’s side and 16 on the women’s side. So cuts will come from nonconference slates.
On the men’s side, known nonconference schedule dates included Nov. 19, 20 and 21, for the Charleston Classic, Dec. 2 against UNLV at home as part of the Mountain West-Atlantic 10 Challenge Series, Dec. 5 against Youngstown State at home and Dec. 12 at Old Dominion.
Also a trip to Baton Rouge for the back end of the VCU-LSU home-and-home series created by a clause in former coach Will Wade’s contract, date TBA.
CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported earlier this year that Appalachian State, Fairleigh Dickinson and Merrimack were slated to be on VCU’s schedule, too.
“Because of the timing and because of the reduction of number of games, we're certainly going to have to have at least two games where we say, 'We're happy to play y'all next year.' I mean, if we can make the dates work,” McLaughlin said.
Schedule strength and school location will be factors considered as VCU works to finish its schedule.
It seems the location of the Charleston Classic will get chosen for VCU. Rothstein reported this past week that the event would be one of eight shifted to Orlando, all events operated by ESPN. The Athletic previously reported that ESPN planned to move each of its multi-team events to the same complex where the NBA is currently, at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.
Dates and some other details aren’t finalized, but the concept is the direction VCU is getting from ESPN, McLaughlin said.
“They haven't said, 'Hey listen, you're going to be there with these other tournaments as well,'” McLaughlin said. “They haven't kind of gotten to that level of detail.”
The aim is for the men’s schedule to be known and in place within the next couple weeks.
A-10 league schedules are expected to begin at the tail end of December and beginning of January on the men’s and women’s sides, respectively — per usual.
That’ll leave about a one-month window for nonconference play.
“Nimble” is what McLaughlin said they’ve had to be, as schedules are finalized.
But, since Wednesday, teams have been able to circle Nov. 25 on the calendar with some certainty. And the process of sorting out games will progress rapidly from here.
"It's going to move quickly,” McLaughlin said. “We waited long enough, right? But it's going to move quickly now that we've got [a start date].”
(804) 649-6442
@wayneeppsjr