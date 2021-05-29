VCU's 21st straight win nets an Atlantic 10 tournament title, automatic bid to NCAA tournament

In the ninth, after Ricciardi grounded out to third base to end it, an eruption burst from the Rams’ dugout, the whole team storming the field.

Including VCU’s time in the Colonial Athletic Association, Saturday marked the Rams’ seventh overall conference tournament title. And this one came in what’s been a wild run. VCU hasn’t lost since April 11.

Locklear attributed the Rams’ 21-game win streak to the team’s toughness, never backing down.

“I would say that the key to our success as of late has really relied on that, if one side of the ball is struggling, the other side is there to come through and pick them up and hold their ground until the other side finds that groove,” Carpenter added. “And then we start working together again as a team. And I just feel like that's a key thing for us, is that, both sides of the ball, we work as a unit, as a group. That everyone loves each other.”

VCU will find its NCAA Regional assignment Monday, when the NCAA selection show is aired at noon at ESPN2.

This iteration of the Rams is as good of a team as Stiffler said he’s ever coached, with its ability to do a lot of different things. That ability was valuable again Saturday.