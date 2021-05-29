VCU's 21st straight win nets an Atlantic 10 tournament title, automatic bid to NCAA tournament

For VCU, big production doesn’t always have to come with flash.
Yes, the Rams hit .298 in regular-season Atlantic 10 play this year, third in the league. And they’re scoring at a rate among the best in the nation.
But they can nickel-and-dime it, and take advantage of opportunity, just as well as they can knock the ball around the park.
That was the method of attack that availed itself in Saturday’s Atlantic 10 tournament final against Dayton at The Diamond.
VCU loaded the bases via a walk and two hit batters in the fourth inning, which turned into a five-run, go-ahead frame.
It pushed the Rams to a 7-6 victory, for the program’s second A-10 tournament title and first since 2015.
“I wouldn't say that we executed overly in this win,” VCU coach Shawn Stiffler said afterward. “I would just tell you that this win was just, it's our time. And we have older guys who are willing us to win right now.
“I haven't even reflected on if we played well enough. All I know is we played good enough to be champions."
VCU earns the A-10’s automatic bid to NCAA Regionals. The NCAA bracket will be revealed Monday at noon, in a selection show that will be broadcast on ESPN2.
The Rams (37-14) also extended their nation-leading win streak to 21 games.
Saturday’s game began four and a half hours late, at 4:30 p.m., after steady rain in the morning and early afternoon delayed first pitch.
But VCU third baseman Tyler Locklear, asked about what the long day was like, went immediately to what he said is Stiffler’s famous quote among the team, “Ready to be ready.”
“We were just ready to be ready at 4:30 when game time came around,” Locklear said.
When the contest finally came around, it required a come-from-behind effort, like Friday’s semifinal against Rhode Island.
VCU fell behind 3-0 to the Flyers through two innings Saturday. Dayton, off Rams starter Danny Watson, scored on an RBI single by Riley Tirotta in the first inning, and on an RBI single by Mariano Ricciardi and a sacrifice fly by Benjamin Blackwell in the second.
Locklear, both the A-10 rookie and player of the year, brought VCU a run closer with an RBI single of his own in the third inning, before the Rams broke the game open in the fourth.
In that inning, Dayton starter Parker Bard hit Hunter Vay (Thomas Dale) to start and walked Michael Haydak. The Flyers then brought on Hunter Wolfe in relief, and he hit Connor Hujsak to put a full array of Rams runners on with no outs.
Vay went on to score on a wild pitch, Haydak on a Hogan Brown groundout and Hujsak on a Steven Carpenter single.
Dayton (24-27) then replaced Wolfe with Bryce Hellgeth, who walked Locklear. With Liam Hibbits at the plate, Carpenter advanced to third and Locklear to second on a wild pitch, before Carpenter scored on a groundout.
And, with Brandon Henson at the plate, Locklear scored on a wild pitch. He evaded a tag attempt by Flyers catcher Jay Curtis to slide in at home plate. With that, VCU jumped ahead 6-3.
“We value hit by pitch, we value taking dirt-ball reads. We value those things,” Stiffler said. “One of the things we always talk about is executing early so that our talent can show up late. Giving our talent the ability to show up.”
Dayton steadily chipped back, though. The squad got one run back in the bottom half of the fourth inning, on a Chris Cabrera sacrifice fly that scored Blackwell; another in the fifth when Eddie Pursinger came around on a fielder’s choice; and one more in the seventh when Mitchell Garrity scored Brickman on a sacrifice fly.
That seventh got dicey, with runners on the corners with two outs. The Rams brought on Evan Chenier for the final out of the inning, and he struck out Blackwell to get out of the jam, with VCU up 7-6.
VCU also escaped with runners on third and second with two outs in the eighth.
In the ninth, after Ricciardi grounded out to third base to end it, an eruption burst from the Rams’ dugout, the whole team storming the field.
Including VCU’s time in the Colonial Athletic Association, Saturday marked the Rams’ seventh overall conference tournament title. And this one came in what’s been a wild run. VCU hasn’t lost since April 11.
Locklear attributed the Rams’ 21-game win streak to the team’s toughness, never backing down.
“I would say that the key to our success as of late has really relied on that, if one side of the ball is struggling, the other side is there to come through and pick them up and hold their ground until the other side finds that groove,” Carpenter added. “And then we start working together again as a team. And I just feel like that's a key thing for us, is that, both sides of the ball, we work as a unit, as a group. That everyone loves each other.”
VCU will find its NCAA Regional assignment Monday, when the NCAA selection show is aired at noon at ESPN2.
This iteration of the Rams is as good of a team as Stiffler said he’s ever coached, with its ability to do a lot of different things. That ability was valuable again Saturday.
And, as hot as VCU is, Stiffler said he wouldn’t want to have to face his group. Regional play begins Friday, an opportunity to keep rolling.
"You get into tournament play you got to have some luck, too,” Stiffler said. “So, as long as we continue to believe in each other and execute and have a little bit of luck, yeah, we'll find a way to win some games."
Note: Vay, VCU’s catcher, was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, for smacking three home runs and driving in nine runs. Carpenter was also named to the All-Championship team.
