VCU's 3-point defense, shooting struggling in unison

Struggles beyond the arc on both sides of the ball have proven an Achilles heel for VCU through the first nine games of its 2022-23 campaign.

In Wednesday’s 73-62 home loss to Jacksonville, VCU (5-4) struggled mightily from 3-point range (5 of 28, 17.9%).

On the flip side, Jacksonville (5-2) shot 50% (9 of 18) from beyond the arc, a disparity that goes against the grain of a VCU program typically elite in defending the 3 and solid at shooting it.

Last season, VCU finished third in the nation in 3-point defense, holding opponents to 27.8%, per Kenpom.com. The Rams didn’t light it up from outside themselves, but they ended the year at 34.7%, good for a respectable 99th nationwide out of 358 Division I programs.

Through Wednesday’s game, Kenpom has VCU ranked 292nd in the nation at 3-point shooting with a 29.9% clip. Opponents, meanwhile, are shooting 33.1% from outside against the Rams, the 168th-ranked 3-point defense in the nation.

A program that has for years been among the nation’s best at defending the 3-point shot isn’t closing out to shooters as well as it traditionally does, and it’s struggling to find an offensive rhythm on the other end, a combination that’s near impossible to overcome in a modern era of basketball where shooting range and consistency are held at high premiums.

VCU coach Mike Rhoades said on Wednesday that Jacksonville plays a pack-line defensive scheme and used its principles to bait the Rams into a number of bad shots from outside.

“The 3s that go in are the good ones,” Rhoades said. “You take good ones, you have a better chance. ... That’s the next step in the maturity that this team’s got to get.”

VCU sophomore guard Jayden Nunn finished with 14 points against the Dolphins and sank two of the Rams’ five 3-pointers.

A strong perimeter defender, Nunn pointed to preparation as a means for his Rams to improve on their collective defense around the 3-point line.

“We tried to make [Jacksonville] put the ball on the ground and do hard close-outs,” Nunn said.

“We’ve got to take our matchups and scouting reports more seriously, and be students of the game.”

Speaking to VCU’s shooting struggles at the other end of the floor, Nunn pointed to schematic adjustments and commitment as the culprit, saying the Rams have to play inside-out more.

That means creating post touches for their bigs to receive the ball, opening up space on the perimeter for their shooters to step into open looks.

“We forced a lot of 3s that we didn’t have to,” Nunn said. “Instead of just getting in the paint and getting inside-out.”

Graduate transfer forward Brandon Johns scored a team-high 20 points Wednesday, with nearly all of that production coming from the paint and the free throw line, in addition to one 3-pointer.

Johns, who has shooting range and finished 1-of-4 from beyond the arc Wednesday, added that getting going from outside is a matter of mindset for VCU’s shooters.

Redshirt sophomore forward Jamir Watkins in particular struggled to find an offensive rhythm for the Rams, he was held scoreless while shooting 0-of-7 from 3-point range. And transfer forward David Shriver, who shot 41.3% from 3-point range last year at Hartford, good for 18th-best in the nation, missed all three 3s he took against the Dolphins and was held scoreless.

“We had plenty of open looks, they just didn’t fall,” Johns said. “It’s just that next shot, we’ve got to keep shooting. Shooters shoot.”