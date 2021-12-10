VCU's Ace Baldwin excited to be back for Rams, who face rival ODU on Saturday

Last weekend, after VCU’s game against Campbell, Rams coach Mike Rhoades sent Ace Baldwin a simple text message, with a big question.
“Are you ready?” the message read.
“I was like, ‘Heck yeah! I was born ready, Coach. I can’t wait,’” Baldwin said Friday, of his response.
Just like that, the day Baldwin had been working toward for months was finally right in front of him.
Baldwin, the Rams’ returning starting point guard, suffered a ruptured left Achilles in late May. It was an injury that would keep him out for the start of the season. That was no surprise given the nature of it.
But it left the question of when would the Baltimore native be back?
Rhoades targeted Baldwin’s return at Jan. 1 for a time. But, as Baldwin continued to progress well — including a return to live action in practice last week — it seemed feasible he could return earlier than that.
That became reality on Wednesday when VCU hosted Jacksonville State, set in stone not long before tipoff when Baldwin’s name was posted as one of the Rams’ starters.
About 20 minutes later, as the sophomore stood on the court in game uniform before tipoff, Baldwin was filled with happiness — back at last.
He and the Rams (5-4) travel to play at Old Dominion (5-5) on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Chartway Arena.
“I was really so happy,” Baldwin said of his Wednesday season debut. “After the game, I felt like I could play a whole other game. My adrenaline was flowing, I just was so happy.”
The path to that point certainly wasn’t an easy one, though.
Baldwin had carved out a spot among the Atlantic 10’s best as a freshman last season. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder ranked second in the league with 2.1 steals per game, and tied for eighth with 4.4 assists per game.
He started all 26 games at point guard, and was an all-rookie team selection.
So Baldwin’s late-spring injury was a blow for the Rams.
“It was really tough, like I was really out of it,” Baldwin said, of the recovery road he faced after his injury. “But what kept me going — my teammates kept me going, coaches. They told me, ‘Be a part of the team even though you’re not out [there].’ Because my voice really is a big part.”
That’s how Baldwin approached things, his presence and voice right there with his teammates through the summer, preseason and beginning of the season, even if he couldn’t physically be there with them in workouts and on the court.
Meanwhile, VCU men’s basketball director of sports performance Daniel Roose and VCU physical therapist Chad Taylor kept Baldwin striving toward the end goal.
“They were really pushing me every day,” Baldwin said. “Like, even if I really didn’t want to be there, they still were pushing me. Like I know I had a couple bad days, but they still were there with me saying, ‘We’re going to keep pushing, we’re going to keep pushing.’ ”
When Baldwin got to a point where he could begin getting out on the court, working on his shot became a major focus for him. Every single day — “I took no days off,” he said. And, right away, his first shot Wednesday against JSU was a made 3.
He scored 13 points Wednesday, and racked up a career-high-tying six steals. Though he started, his minutes were capped at 20. Baldwin said he feels great physically.
Saturday’s game will come against an ODU team that, after a 2-4 start, has won three of its past four. It’ll be the 97th meeting between the schools and first in Norfolk since 2018.
Transfer guard C.J. Keyser, who began his career at Wichita State before two years at North Carolina Central, has led the Monarchs with 13.2 points per game. Point guard Jaylin Hunter is averaging 4.4 assists and shooting 43.3% (13 of 30) from 3-point range.
“It’s going to be fun,” senior Ke-Shawn Curry said. “So, just going to tell my young guys to have fun. Don’t get caught up in the crowd and stuff like that.”
Baldwin, when he returned on Wednesday, backed up his text message to Rhoades; ready to go, clearly — “It was like I never left,” he said.
And, now finally back on the court in game action, Baldwin’s focus is on one thing.
“My biggest thing, I really don’t care about anything else but winning,” Baldwin said. “And making sure my [teammates] are good. Like I really don’t care about anything else, I just want to win. That’s all.”
Note: The broadcast of Saturday’s game will be available online, through the streaming network Stadium.
