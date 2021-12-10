VCU's Ace Baldwin excited to be back for Rams, who face rival ODU on Saturday

He and the Rams (5-4) travel to play at Old Dominion (5-5) on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Chartway Arena.

“I was really so happy,” Baldwin said of his Wednesday season debut. “After the game, I felt like I could play a whole other game. My adrenaline was flowing, I just was so happy.”

The path to that point certainly wasn’t an easy one, though.

Baldwin had carved out a spot among the Atlantic 10’s best as a freshman last season. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder ranked second in the league with 2.1 steals per game, and tied for eighth with 4.4 assists per game.

He started all 26 games at point guard, and was an all-rookie team selection.

So Baldwin’s late-spring injury was a blow for the Rams.

“It was really tough, like I was really out of it,” Baldwin said, of the recovery road he faced after his injury. “But what kept me going — my teammates kept me going, coaches. They told me, ‘Be a part of the team even though you’re not out [there].’ Because my voice really is a big part.”