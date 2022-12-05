VCU's Ace Baldwin named A-10 player of the week

Ace Baldwin didn't just return from injury, he dominated two quality opponents.

The VCU junior point guard was rewarded on Monday by being named the Atlantic 10 men's basketball player of the week.

Baldwin had two screws inserted into his wrist in a surgical procedure after injuring himself in November.

After missing time, he returned on Nov. 30 and was an integral part of VCU's victory over Vanderbilt.

In that game, Baldwin scored a career-high 28 points.

He followed that up with 16 points and 9 assists on Saturday in a loss at Temple.

VCU will open a six-game homestand on Wednesday when the Rams play host to the Jacksonville Dolphins at the Siegel Center.