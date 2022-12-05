 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Virginia Wayside Furniture
alert top story

VCU's Ace Baldwin named A-10 player of the week

  • 0

Temperatures near or above normal for most of this week

Ace Baldwin didn't just return from injury, he dominated two quality opponents.

The VCU junior point guard was rewarded on Monday by being named the Atlantic 10 men's basketball player of the week.

Baldwin had two screws inserted into his wrist in a surgical procedure after injuring himself in November.

After missing time, he returned on Nov. 30 and was an integral part of VCU's victory over Vanderbilt.

In that game, Baldwin scored a career-high 28 points.

He followed that up with 16 points and 9 assists on Saturday in a loss at Temple.

VCU will open a six-game homestand on Wednesday when the Rams play host to the Jacksonville Dolphins at the Siegel Center.

mphillips@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6546

Twitter: @michaelpRTD

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Women's football proves invaluable for young Muslim women

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News